Grand Jury says Hampton coach’s death was caused by York man, YSO not at fault

YORK – A Grand Jury has convened in the matter of determining any criminal conduct in the death of a York man who commandeered a York County Sheriff’s cruiser last February, drove it into a train and in doing so also killed a coach from Hampton High School who was an innocent, uninvolved bystander waiting at the tracks.

A Grand Jury is called any time a person dies while in law enforcement/correctional custody or in the process of being apprehended by law enforcement. The Grand Jury is assigned with the duty to determine if law enforcement was criminally responsible for that person’s death.

This York County Grand Jury, in this particular matter, found no criminal conduct and returned a “no true bill” finding – which is a no fault finding regarding the sheriff’s department.

The incident started as an attempted traffic stop about six miles northwest of York. Deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department tried to pull over the 2008 Ford F-150, driven by Joseph Stoltenberg of York, as he was driving erratically near Road H and Road 15, according to information from York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka shortly after it happened. Deputies pursued Stoltenberg for about eight minutes at speeds of over 100 mph, before the truck came to a stop near Road H and Road 18. The sheriff said when the vehicle stopped, Stoltenberg got out and claimed to have a gun, concealing his hands. He also told deputies he wanted to die.

After ignoring officer commands, Stoltenberg advanced toward them and stole a marked patrol cruiser in which was Nitro II, a canine officer with the department. Stoltenberg drove toward York and once there, Stoltenberg stopped the cruiser atop railroad tracks near 19th Street and Delaware Avenue before exiting and standing outside the vehicle as a train approached. As authorities approached Stoltenberg, he reentered the cruiser and proceeded north onto Delaware, leaving the deputies on the south side of the tracks as the train passed between them. Stoltenberg then drove north for six blocks before turning around and accelerating toward the moving train.

Meanwhile, Hampton Coach Kyle Ediger was in his vehicle, at the crossing, waiting for the train to pass.

Stoltenberg crashed the cruiser into the back of Ediger’s car, pushing both cars into the locomotive.

Ediger, the patrol dog Nitro II and Stoltenberg all died instantly, the sheriff said.

The situation was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.

The YNT was not able to physically cover the proceedings of the Grand Jury as these are private and not open to the public like other jury proceedings are. However, Nebraska Revised Statute 29-1407.01 requires the end report to be available to the public.

The report says there were four witnesses called to testify and 955 exhibits were reviewed by the Grand Jury.

The report says further:

“After a thorough review of all the evidence, and the testimony given, it was determined that the manner of Joseph A. Stoltenberg’s death was suicide and the cause of Joseph A. Stoltenberg’s death was blunt force trauma to his head and torso, consistent with being ejected from a motor vehicle, which occurred as a result of Mr. Soltenberg ramming the York County Sheriff’s vehicle, which he commandeered and was operating, into the side of a locomotive;

“No member of law enforcement caused, contributed to or aided Joseph A. Stoltenberg’s death and;

“As a result of the above, the Grand Jury finds the existence of no criminal conduct on the part of any individual and therefore returns no true bill;

“Joseph A. Stoltenberg was responsible for causing the tragic death of Kyle Ediger by ramming the York County Sheriff’s vehicle, which he commandeered and was operating, into the rear end of Mr. Ediger’s vehicle and forcing it into the side of a locomotive.”

While the Grand Jury had a no fault finding regarding the sheriff’s department, it did make a recommendation that York County law enforcement agencies should pursue all reasonable tactics and technologies that will disable vehicles involved in pursuits. That endeavor was undertaken last spring.