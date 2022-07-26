Grafton man gets probation for arson in York

YORK – Steve E. Baloun, 56, of Grafton, has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay restitution in a case involving arson and burglary in York.

This case began when the sheriff’s department was dispatched to a property in York where a woman said she believed Baloun poured gasoline on her house and a shed in an attempt to burn them.

According to court documents, the woman told a deputy she smelled smoke when she approached the shed. The deputy said it was determined the shed had been on fire at one point and it appeared to have gone out by itself or had been extinguished by another means prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

It was also discovered that someone had tried to burn the woman’s vehicle as well, which is a 2014 Ford Escape, which was parked in a different location of York.

An investigator with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted and upon investigating each scene said they were “incendiary in nature.” The investigator, according to court documents, stated the fire in the shed was started by lighting common combustibles on scene. The investigator said gas was used as an accelerant in the vehicle fire.

The woman further said Baloun had left her voicemails throughout the night, saying he “soaked her residence and shed in gasoline and intended to light them both on fire. He said he was going to figure out how to release the cat from inside the residence before the residence burns. And he mentioned he was surprised the car did not burn up.” The deputy was allowed to listen to the voicemails.

Deputies made contact with Baloun and he told investigators he had nothing to do with pouring gasoline on the vehicle but did not mention anything about the shed. He also said he was extremely intoxicated that night and does not recall sending texts or voicemails to the woman, according to court documents.

Baloun was initially charged with burglary, a Class 2A felony; second degree arson, a Class 3 felony; terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony; and third degree arson, a Class 4 felony.

As part of a plea agreement, Baloun pleaded no contest to third degree arson and all the other charges were dismissed.

He was facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.

This past week, in York County District Court, he was sentenced to three years of traditional probation and was ordered to pay $2,568.63 in restitution. He was also ordered to two 30-day stints in jail in and one 12-day stint in jail, in the future – however, these can be waived by the court if he is found to be in compliance with the terms of his probation.