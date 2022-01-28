Grafton man accused of arson and burglary in York

YORK – Steve E. Baloun, 56, of Grafton, is accused of arson and burglary in York and his criminal case has been bound over to District Court.

This case began when the sheriff’s department was dispatched to a property in York where a woman said she believed Baloun poured gasoline on her house and a shed in an attempt to burn them.

According to court documents, the woman told a deputy she smelled smoke when she approached the shed. The deputy said it was determined the shed had been on fire at one point and it appeared to have gone out by itself or had been extinguished by another means prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

It was also discovered that someone had tried to burn the woman’s vehicle as well, which is a 2014 Ford Escape, which was parked in a different location of York.

An investigator with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted and upon investigating each scene said they were “incendiary in nature.” The investigator, according to court documents, stated the fire in the shed was started by lighting common combustibles on scene. The investigator said gas was used an accelerant in the vehicle fire.