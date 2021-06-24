Governor warns property owners to be diligent regarding 30x30

YORK – Governor Pete Ricketts is quite vocal about his distrust of the Biden administration and the tools they potentially will use to implement the president’s 30x30 executive order.
He traveled to York this week, to talks with locals as he continues his 30x30 tour across the state.
The governor explained what the 30x30 order is and further warned landowners to be diligent when signing conservation easements. He also encouraged county boards to pass resolutions saying they are against the executive order and plan to closely review any conservation easements that may come their way.
The governor was introduced by Waco farmer and agri-businessman Jason Perdue, who is also a member of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Board of Directors.
Perdue said he was pleased to be there with Governor Ricketts, noting that the Nebraska Farm Bureau “has stood up for private property rights” for many years. He said he also appreciated the governor “for being agriculturally minded and we appreciate his support for the ag industry.”
“So how did we get here?” the governor began, saying that in 1992, during a conference of the United Nations, it was said each country should set aside 17% of its land for conservation efforts. Then in August of 2019, the Center for American Progress put out a paper saying 30% of the land in the United States should be protected in its natural state by 2030. “This was not based on science,” the governor said. “This was based on models and assumptions.”
Shortly afterward, the governor recalled, then-Senator Kamala Harris introduced legislation calling for 30% of the nation’s land to be placed in permanent conservation by 2030. Following that, then-Congresswoman Deb Haaland introduced 30x30 legislation in the House of Representatives.
“Then, of course, Joe Biden was elected as president,” the governor continued. “And Harris and Haaland were appointed to very powerful positions, with Harris becoming vice-president and Haaland becoming the Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior.
“On Jan. 27, President Biden issued the executive order which ordered the Department of Interior to come back with a plan to implement 30x30,” the governor said.
He said the subsequent American the Beautiful report was issued, which said “we’d lose a third of our wildlife and a football field of land every 30 seconds” if the 30x30 order wasn’t implemented. “This was not a statement of fact,” the governor said, “this was a statement straight from that paper from the Center for American Progress which again was only based on models and assumptions, not science.
“When we found out about this, I along with 14 other governors sent a letter to the president saying he has no constitutional right to do this and we asked how he intended for this to be done,” Governor Ricketts continued. “We have not heard a word back from him or the administration with any sort of explanation. If they intend to go from the 12% of land that is now in conservation to 30% by 2030, they would have to put land the size of Nebraska in conservation every year for nine years. Or two states of Texas by 2030. How do you possibly accomplish this? That’s why I say it is a federal land grab because it will not be done voluntarily as they have suggested. Still, the president hasn’t responded with an explanation.
“That’s why I don’t believe such an effort would be voluntary,” Ricketts said. “I’ve been dealing with the Biden administration for six months – he doesn’t care about the states or the governors.”
Ricketts said conference calls were held on a regular basis between the nation’s governors and President Donald Trump, often several hours in length. “Harris was on one for five minutes and Biden has never, ever been in any of those conference calls. They do not care about what the nation’s governors think. The administration does not trust us or want to work with us.
“Now, to get to the point where nine Nebraskas are in permanent conservation easements by 2030 – either they won’t get there, because they can’t accomplish it on a voluntary and local basis,” the governor told the crowd, “or they are not telling us what they really plan to do. That’s why we are asking – and they are not telling us. What do we know? Congressional staffers have asked and the response back was that they intended to use ‘every tool in the tool box,’ which could include conservation easements. What we want we want people to be aware of is that in Nebraska, if you sign a conservation easement it is permanent unless you define the number of years. So if you sign a conservation easement without defining that time line, you are giving it up permanently.
“Another way to extend their federal authority is through tighter restrictions through conversation easements like CRP,” the governor continued.
He noted a conversation he had with a rancher whose conservation agreements were up for renewal – but when he found tighter restrictions and he made inquiries as to why, he received no information. So he didn’t sign.
“Read the fine print, don’t sign up for something you don’t know everything about,” the governor told the audience.
“And one thing we have in Nebraska is that counties have the ability to objectively read and review conservation easement requests to decide if they fit into their comprehensive plan,” the governor said. “We want our counties to know they have that authority.
“There may be other things the administration is doing, we don’t know,” the governor said. “This will be around as long as the Biden administration is around. We think they will try to accomplish this under the radar,” Ricketts continued. “We are on the front lines here and that is why we are asking local folks to examine those conservation easements. I can say that if the Biden administration tries to do something unlawful, we will be on top of it. I think they will try to do to this under the radar in order to enforce more regulation and erode your property rights. This is something we will have to deal with for four years, so we all need to stay engaged. Contact your federal delegation, expressing your support for their 30x30 termination plans.
“And go to your county boards and entities that utilize property taxes,” the governor said. “Ninety-seven percent of our state is privately owned – if they restrict 30% of that, all the other 70% will have to pay higher taxes. Land prices would then go up because there would be more pressure on the remaining land for agricultural purposes. These are all consequences of this. So you can see why I have so much concern about this lack of information. This could be devastating to small towns, to counties, to communities. Anyone who pays property taxes, drives on county roads, sends their kids to public schools could be impacted by this.
“Read your CRP agreements, encourage your commissioners to pass resolutions, support our federal delegation who are against this, educate yourselves,” the governor said further. “We will do all we can to pursue information, but with none now we have very serious concerns about what is likely a plan for a federal land grab.”