Governor warns property owners to be diligent regarding 30x30

He noted a conversation he had with a rancher whose conservation agreements were up for renewal – but when he found tighter restrictions and he made inquiries as to why, he received no information. So he didn’t sign.

“Read the fine print, don’t sign up for something you don’t know everything about,” the governor told the audience.

“And one thing we have in Nebraska is that counties have the ability to objectively read and review conservation easement requests to decide if they fit into their comprehensive plan,” the governor said. “We want our counties to know they have that authority.

“There may be other things the administration is doing, we don’t know,” the governor said. “This will be around as long as the Biden administration is around. We think they will try to accomplish this under the radar,” Ricketts continued. “We are on the front lines here and that is why we are asking local folks to examine those conservation easements. I can say that if the Biden administration tries to do something unlawful, we will be on top of it. I think they will try to do to this under the radar in order to enforce more regulation and erode your property rights. This is something we will have to deal with for four years, so we all need to stay engaged. Contact your federal delegation, expressing your support for their 30x30 termination plans.