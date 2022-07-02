Governor promotes Voter ID during York visit

YORK – Governor Pete Ricketts made a stop in York as he traveled around the state, promoting the placement of the Voter ID initiative on the ballot, in order for the people to decide.

This policy would require all voters to present their identification when casting a ballot.

Joining Governor Ricketts was Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau. He introduced the governor to a large crowd at the Holthus Convention Center, saying, “The leadership of the governor has been excellent and one thing I’m really proud of it that he’s finishing really strong on a conservative platform. Being here today is one example of leading well and getting good policy in place.”

The governor thanked those in attendance, for taking the time to be there “as this is a very important topic. This is about the integrity of our elections. One of the most solemn duties we have is voting. We know we are blessed, in the United States, to have this opportunity. Voting is how we help keep our Republic. This is not to be taken lightly. We have a constitutional Republic and to maintain that, we have to have security in our elections.”

He reflected on issues and problems found during the 2020 General Election in other states, such as ballot watchers not being allowed near counting areas, ballots not being counted or found in time, legal issues not being addressed soon enough to impact the final counts, people bringing in more than one ballot at a time, issues with the chain of custody when ballots were delivered and unfortunately, voter fraud.

“We can see the importance of why integrity in the voting system matters,” Governor Ricketts said. “We can see why the people’s confidence in the system is not at a high level. We can do better. The Heritage Foundation ranked Nebraska as tied for 43rd when it comes to voting integrity – we have to do better. This initiative will help us to do better. If we could pass Voter ID, that would help.”

He noted that the legislature has passed some provisions to help with voting integrity – such as disallowing private donations to election commissioners and requiring secured ballot boxes.

“But we still have opportunities to do more,” Governor Ricketts continued. “Voter ID has been considered by the legislature before but it was filibustered because Democrats won’t go along with it. We haven’t been able to get it through. But here in Nebraska, we have a second house and that’s the people. That’s what this is all about. This would give the people a chance to vote if they want Voter ID as part of our voting security.

“Some argue that this would suppress voting,” the governor said. “But research shows that is simply not true. No one is disadvantaged by providing identification when voting. It’s not a new idea. We need identification to drive our cars, board an airplane, cash a check, even buy Sudafed.

“Another question has been why do we need Voter ID if we don’t have widespread voter fraud in Nebraska,” he continued. “We don’t want to wait until we have a problem we need to solve, we need to be proactive. We want to make sure it doesn’t start in the first place. This will make sure a person is who they say they are. It will disallow non-citizens from voting and ensure people are voting in the right place and not voting multiple times in multiple places. We will be able to help people avoid accidentally voting twice and stop those who are doing it intentionally.

“But to bring this to a vote of the people, we need to have 125,000 signatures to get it on the ballot,” Governor Ricketts told the crowd – most of whom signed the petition as they entered the room. “We want to makes sure people know about it.”

His visit was on the edge of the deadline which is now here – July 6. Circulators and proponents have until the end of day on Wednesday, July 6, to gather signatures to be turned in on July 7. The governor said he didn’t know how many signatures had already been achieved, but noted, “We are close. This is an opportunity for the Second House to do what the legislature hasn’t been able to do. If this would pass, Nebraskans would simply present their driver’s licenses when voting. For those who do not have a driver’s license for whatever reason, they could get state identification cards. It would be a simple process that would do a lot to provide election security in this state.”

