Governor excited to meet with York County residents regarding 30x30

“Here’s what we do know,” the governor said. “30 x 30 will not only have major consequences for private property rights, but also for the state’s tax base and economy. Unlike states in the western part of the country where there are already significant amounts of federally owned lands, 97% of land in Nebraska is privately owned. Federally owned land is not taxed, and restrictions will reduce our ability to develop it for agriculture, infrastructure or businesses. If 30% of land in Nebraska is set aside for conservation, it will shift the property tax burden onto fewer farmers, ranchers, homeowners and business owners. Right now, the federal government pays about $2.50 per acre on average in lieu of taxes on land it holds with conservation easements. Even if a land trust holds the conservation easement, the land’s potential taxable value is still greatly reduced. This leaves fewer taxpayers to pay for schools, roads, bridges and other services. This would mean everyone else’s taxes would go up. And if land would be taken out of land use, that puts pressure on the rest of the land, which would result in many other adverse consequences.