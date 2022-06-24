Governor, Citizens for Voter ID to hold town hall in York

YORK – The Citizens for Voter ID will be holding a town hall meeting in York, featuring Governor Pete Ricketts, on Thursday, June 30, at the Holthus Convention Center.

The 3:30 p.m. event will feature remarks from both the Citizens group and the governor. They will also take questions from the audience, as the public is welcome to attend.

“We are grateful to Governor Pete Ricketts for his support of the campaign for Voter ID in Nebraska thus far and are excited to have him join us at our upcoming town halls across the state,” said Senator Julie Slama, a sponsor of the Voter ID petition. “These town halls will be a great opportunity not only to hear how the petition effort for Voter ID is going, but how Voter ID will enhance, secure, and protect election integrity. Our group, as well as Governor Ricketts, looks forward to hearing your thoughts on how we can move our state forward together.”

The Citizens for Voter ID has launched a political effort to add a voter identification requirement to the Nebraska constitution.

Members of the group say, “We are doing this to make sure that not only do elections in Nebraska stay free and fair, but to ensure voters have confidence in our election process. Nebraska should require voters to present photographic identification in order to cast their ballot.”

Sen. Slama said in a statement for the Citizens for Voter ID website: “What’s clear to me, after working on this issue as a state lawmaker, is that Nebraskans want voter identification and special interests do not. The special interests may have influence in the capitol, but the voters and Nebraska’s Second House will have the last word. That’s why we are taking this straight to the people.”