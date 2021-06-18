Governor bringing "Stop 30x30" tour to York for town hall

YORK – Governor Pete Ricketts will be bringing his town hall tour, “Stop 30x30,” to York next week.
His office has announced that he will hold his town hall at the York Country Club from 2-3 p.m., on Wednesday, June 23.
The 30x30 plan is a goal set by President Joe Biden to permanently protect in its natural state 30 percent of the nation’s land and waters by 2030.
“At the town halls, Governor Ricketts and others will deliver remarks about the 30x30 plan and how Nebraskans can push back on President Biden’s radical climate agenda,” the governor’s office said.
Concerns in Nebraska have centered around the fact that 97% of the land in the state is privately owned – and it has raised questions about the potential of federal land grabs.
In a recent column from the governor, which ran in the York News-Times, he said, “Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers share a special connection to the land and water they use to grow the food that feeds the world. They cultivate the rich soil of the Great Plains and graze cattle across the rolling Sandhills. Many families have worked the same land for generations. It’s their work ethic and stewardship that have helped make Nebraska number one in the nation for agricultural production per capita.
“While private owners have successfully stewarded our land and water here in Nebraska, new leadership in the White House wants more federal control. On January 27, President Joe Biden signed Executive Order 14008, which set a goal of conserving 30% of the nation’s land and waters by 2030. This requires restricting a land area the size of the State of Nebraska every year, each year, for the next nine years, or in other words a landmass twice the size of Texas by 2030,” the governor wrote further.
“This goal is especially radical given that the President has no constitutional authority to take action to conserve 30% of the land and water. This has raised a lot of questions about what the President intends to do. So far, he has not defined what he even means by conservation. Aside from vague platitudes, he has not revealed how he intends to implement his plan.
“Here’s what we do know,” the governor’s column said. “30 x 30 will not only have major consequences for private property rights, but also for the state’s tax base and economy. Unlike states in the western part of the country where there are already significant amounts of federally owned lands, 97% of land in Nebraska is privately owned. Federally owned land is not taxed, and restrictions will reduce our ability to develop it for agriculture, infrastructure, or businesses. If 30% of land in Nebraska is set aside for conservation, it will shift the property tax burden onto fewer farmers, ranchers, homeowners and business owners. Right now, the federal government pays about $2.50 per acre on average in lieu of taxes on land it holds with conservation easements. Even if a land trust holds the conservation easement, the land’s potential taxable value is still greatly reduced. This leaves fewer taxpayers to pay for schools, roads, bridges, and other services.”
Those same concerns were raised this past week by York County Commissioner Bill Bamesberger who asked that a resolution be passed by the county board which would state the commissioners are against the 30x30 plan and they would continue to monitor what effects the executive order could have on York County. While his fellow commissioners voiced their concerns about 30x30, several said they wanted more time to research exactly what is in the executive order before taking formal action on the resolution.
At one point, during this week’s meeting, Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin said he would like to hear the governor speak on the matter, in York – as well as the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture who has argued the opposite of the governor is saying, maintaining that 30x30 is not a federal land grab measure. Bulgrin said he thought a debate between the two would be enlightening. Right now, his one request is being answered – as the governor will be holding a town hall here.
Governor Ricketts has already held a number of town hall meetings on the subject at a variety of communities in the state.