Governor announces new directed health measures

YORK – Governor Pete Ricketts announced Monday morning new Directed Health Measures – which will become legally effective at 12:01 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11 – to include that indoor gatherings must be limited to 25 percent of rated capacity.
“We are seeing increasing cases in the state, including increasing hospitalizations,” Governor Ricketts said during his press conference Monday morning.
“We need everyone to follow the rules, we need to keep our guard up,” the governor said further. “Three weeks ago, we increased our DHMS, and it takes about three weeks to evaluate the effectiveness of that and the determination is that we need to do more now.”
The governor said the six-foot separation rule (legally bound) for patrons at places such as gyms, churches, bars, restaurants, weddings, etc., is now being put back in the DHMs.
Requirements for bars and restaurants are eight persons per table – with six feet between tables.
“If you are in a business where you have close contact with a client that is 15 minutes or more, masks are required,” Governor Ricketts said, regarding places such as salons. “Both patrons and workers will be required to wear a mask, in any business where you have close contact with someone for 15 minutes or more.”
Clients in restaurants and bars will now be required to stay seated, unless making an order or going to the restroom – and they are required to wear masks when doing those things.
“We are also limiting participation for those going to kids’ extracurricular activities, indoors, to just immediate family members,” the governor continued, saying immediate family members are those who are in the household of the children/teens who are participating in those indoor activities.
“Restaurants can still have dine-in, but there has to be the six-foot distance between tables,” he reiterated.
When it comes to churches, six feet must be between households.
And all indoor gatherings – funerals, weddings, theaters, etc. – are now limited to 25 percent of rated capacity.
When it comes to people at weddings, the governor said dancing can take place, “however, you must dance at the table.”
When it comes to health clubs and salons, there must be six feet of separation between customers.
“This is very serious and Nebraskans need to step up and take precautions,” the governor continued. “We really need people to pitch in, to help keep everyone safe and to slow the spread of the virus.”
