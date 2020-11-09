Governor announces new directed health measures

YORK – Governor Pete Ricketts announced Monday morning new Directed Health Measures – which will become legally effective at 12:01 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11 – to include that indoor gatherings must be limited to 25 percent of rated capacity.

“We are seeing increasing cases in the state, including increasing hospitalizations,” Governor Ricketts said during his press conference Monday morning.

“We need everyone to follow the rules, we need to keep our guard up,” the governor said further. “Three weeks ago, we increased our DHMS, and it takes about three weeks to evaluate the effectiveness of that and the determination is that we need to do more now.”

The governor said the six-foot separation rule (legally bound) for patrons at places such as gyms, churches, bars, restaurants, weddings, etc., is now being put back in the DHMs.

Requirements for bars and restaurants are eight persons per table – with six feet between tables.

“If you are in a business where you have close contact with a client that is 15 minutes or more, masks are required,” Governor Ricketts said, regarding places such as salons. “Both patrons and workers will be required to wear a mask, in any business where you have close contact with someone for 15 minutes or more.”

