YORK – Today, while in York, Gov. Ricketts announced the recipients of $10,251,498 in awards from the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF) for 2020 – which includes York County.
“To grow Nebraska, we need a strong supply of quality, affordable homes to welcome working families to our communities,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Programs like the Rural Workforce Housing Fund and the Affordable Housing Trust Fund provide Nebraska’s rural communities with more of the tools they need to grow.”
The governor said there will be 26 recipients of these funds, which were selected by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED).
Established in 1996, the NAHTF is Nebraska’s largest resource for quality, affordable housing development. The fund has helped to build or rehabilitate more than 6,500 units since its inception. NAHTF grants can finance activities like new home construction, homebuyer down payment assistance, or owner-occupied rehabilitation for families 120 percent or below the area median income. York County — one of this year’s NAHTF recipients — will use its award to rehabilitate at least 18 homes, with repairs ranging from new furnaces and siding to energy efficient, cost-saving doors and windows.
“The NAHTF offers not just the financing, but the program flexibility to help local leaders address housing needs in their community,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “It’s an opportunity that can change the lives of a single low- to moderate-income family, or transform the appearance of an entire neighborhood. It’s a fund we’re proud to administer as an agency, and one that has done a tremendous amount of good in Nebraska throughout its lifespan.”
In all, this year’s NAHTF awards will help build approximately 80 new homes and rehabilitate 125 more across the state, while helping around 76 households afford to purchase a home. The funds will also help support seven nonprofit organizations that specialize in community housing solutions.
“This grant from the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund will be of huge benefit to York County homeowners,” said York County Commissioners Chairman Randy Obermeier. “Our communities, like many others across the state, contain homes that are in need of repairs, oftentimes more than the owners can bear. The funds from this grant will help us spruce up neighborhoods throughout the county. We would like to thank Governor Ricketts, DED, and our partners at York County Development Center and Southeast Nebraska Development District for their assistance bringing these funds to our area.”
York’s award is $500,000 for the local housing rehabilitation program.
Other recipients include the City of Bassett, City of Columbus, Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, High Plains Community Development Corporation, Holy Name Housing Corporation, Housing Foundation for Sarpy County, Keith County Housing Development Corporation, Lincoln County Community Development Corporation, Midwest Housing Development Fund, NeighborWorks Lincoln, NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska, New Community Development Corporation dba NeighborWorks Home Solutions, Village of North Loup, Northern Ponca Housing Authority, City of Norfolk, Northeast Economic Development Inc., City of Plainview, City of Sargent, South Central Economic Development District, South of Downtown Community Development Organization, Southeast Nebraska Affordable Housing Council, Southwest Nebraska Community Betterment Corporation, Twin Cities Development Association and Wakefield Development Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.