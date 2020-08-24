Good news: Risk dial improves, less than 1% of county's population has been infected

YORK – Some good news has been announced for York County and the rest of the Four Corners Health District – the risk dial has slightly improved.

The risk dial remains in the yellow category, which indicates moderate risk. Green indicates low risk, orange indicates high risk and red indicates severe risk. The health district has been in the yellow, moderate category for some time.

The risk dial also indicates risk numerically – zero to one indicates low risk, one to two indicates moderate risk, two to three indicates high risk and three to four indicates severe risk. The week of Aug. 7, the district’s risk number was 1.75. The next week, the number moved to 1.81. And this last Friday, the number was moved back down to 1.75, which was an improvement.

The risk gauge, according to health officials is calculated based on a number of factors, including the overall positivity rate of COVID testing here, the weekly positivity rate of COVID testing here, the trajectory of the local case counts (increasing or decreasing), health care system capacity, availability of critical medical equipment, the identification of community clusters/community spread, the availability of testing and the ability to trace all the contacts of the positive cases within 24 hours.