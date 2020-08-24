Good news: Risk dial improves, less than 1% of county's population has been infected

YORK – Some good news has been announced for York County and the rest of the Four Corners Health District – the risk dial has slightly improved.
The risk dial remains in the yellow category, which indicates moderate risk. Green indicates low risk, orange indicates high risk and red indicates severe risk. The health district has been in the yellow, moderate category for some time.
The risk dial also indicates risk numerically – zero to one indicates low risk, one to two indicates moderate risk, two to three indicates high risk and three to four indicates severe risk. The week of Aug. 7, the district’s risk number was 1.75. The next week, the number moved to 1.81. And this last Friday, the number was moved back down to 1.75, which was an improvement.
The risk gauge, according to health officials is calculated based on a number of factors, including the overall positivity rate of COVID testing here, the weekly positivity rate of COVID testing here, the trajectory of the local case counts (increasing or decreasing), health care system capacity, availability of critical medical equipment, the identification of community clusters/community spread, the availability of testing and the ability to trace all the contacts of the positive cases within 24 hours.
The cumulative case number in York County, since the pandemic began, is now at 105.
However, with York County’s population estimated at 13,772 (based on 2018 census figures, which are the most recent available), only .762 percent of the population here has been infected with the virus since the pandemic began.
So far, only five people in York County have required hospitalization and no one from York County has required a ventilator.
And there have been no deaths in this county as a result of COVID-19.
Since the pandemic began, 2,045 people in York County have had the opportunity to be tested. So with the 105 cumulative figure, that means 5.13 percent of the people tested in York County have had results showing they were positive for having COVID-19.
The cumulative total of cases in Seward County is now at 158. The cumulative number of cases in Butler County is at 74. And the cumulative number of cases in Polk County is at 29.
In the four-county health district as a whole, there have been 366 cases with 258 recoveries and two deaths. Right now, 106 cases are considered to be active.
