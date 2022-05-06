Golf cart, ATV ordinance denied by York City Council, in split vote

YORK – An ordinance regarding the allowance of golf carts, ATVs and utility vehicles on York city streets failed to pass this week, with a 5-3 split vote of the city council.

This ordinance was given three full readings, over the course of the past month and a half. There were advocates on both sides of the theory speaking up. Some expressed safety concerns about the allowance and others have said they would like it because of current high gas prices.

After the second reading, the ordinance was sent back to the ordinance committee for some changes.

Some of the changes included the wording that golf carts, ATVs and UTVs would only be able to be used on streets with speed limits of 30 mph or less (instead of 25 mph as originally presented); there was clarification that they could not be used on city trails or on city property; the permit fee was increased to $50; there was clarification that the driver must comply with the rules of the road; it also said drivers would have to comply with state child restraint laws that apply to other vehicles; and there were consequences for violations which could have included revoking the permit to operate the vehicle, in addition to fines.

Council member Jennifer Sheppard, who is a member of the ordinance committee and a proponent of the ordinance, told the council the group discussed issues and safety concerns. She said they increased the speed limit allowance “as that would open up some other streets where they could be used and there wouldn’t be as many on residential streets. We increased the fee to $50, we didn’t want to go too high where it would knock out people who can’t afford it. We put in that drivers would have to comply with child restraints, it says if there is a baby on a side-by-side they will have to be in a car seat. Those are the changes we made. I have had a few more conversations with residents -- some were for, some were against. I’m for it.”

Councilman Matt Wagner showed a logo that someone designed for a sticker that could be placed on golf carts, etc., to signify they were registered with the police department.

“We have had three readings on this,” Mayor Barry Redfern said. “Are there any new comments? They’ve laid out your options, I will leave this to the council.”

“I’ve had an outpouring of negative comments about this and concerns from people, dozens upon dozens, who don’t want this to happen,” said Councilman Jerry Wilkinson. “There are senior citizens who told me they are scared about possibly hitting a golf cart, having an accident. I spoke with Randy Obermier, who is a former councilman, a business owner downtown and the chairman of the county board who said he is absolutely not in favor of this, as he said, ‘These vehicles are not designed for use on our city streets.’ Business owners are worried about their commercial insurance if there was an accident. A lot of people are very concerned about the allowance of golf carts and ATVs on streets with a 30 mph speed limit. Everyone knows we have certain rush hours in town and these could be problem times. I have spoken with a lot of people who are really concerned. We are too big of a city to have this and we are growing. There were also concerns about walkability issues downtown and the increased risk if these vehicles were on our streets. In my opinion, this ordinance is too broad. The only comment I heard in favor was from farmers who said they would love to send their kids on an ATV to town to get parts and that was before the 30 mph allowance. I think there would be a lot of misunderstanding because this is so broad. We are not a bedroom community, we are a thriving city. So many people have said to me that this ordinance is frankly stupid and they want to know why it even came before us.”

“It was brought to us,” Sheppard said.

“By who?” Wilkinson asked.

“One person, a couple who said yes, but there was one initial citizen,” Sheppard said. “Look at the people on bicycles and scooters in town. I saw a person on a motorized bike with no helmet. This would be a privilege to do this. You need to be responsible for what you do on it. If I’d hit something, then I’m responsible. If there is a problem, we can always take the ordinance away.”

“So we are running a test?” Wilkinson asked.

“No we are not, but I want people in town to be able to use their four-wheelers, their golf carts, with the wind blowing in their hair,” Sheppard said.

“Our responsibility is public safety and doing what the people who elected us want to see in their city,” Wilkinson said. “So I’m hearing concerns from 50 vs. one person who wants this. And we would be tasking the police department, after we just now are getting them some more help, and this would just put more on them when they already have so much to do.”

“It’s not a trial or a test,” Sheppard said. “We are also here for our constituents – one person asked for it. As for my people, who have talked to me, some said they want it.”

“Other towns have it,” Wagner said. “I haven’t heard any big issues in those towns. I think this is worth looking at. I make a motion to approve this ordinance.”

Sheppard seconded the motion.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve even been on a golf cart, are there even speedometers on them?” asked Council member Christi Lones, with council members saying most do not.

“I got back to the police chief’s comments when he talked about the benefits vs. the risk – no benefits with a lot of risk,” said Councilman Tony North. “A lot of people have said they are against this. Some UTVs are road worthy, but when it comes to golf carts and four-wheelers, I’m out. As this ordinance is written, I’m not for it.”

“I agree,” said Councilman Scott VanEsch, explaining how he works as a tow truck driver and was towing a semi down Division Avenue recently, thinking about scenarios in which a golf cart could pull out in front of traffic and his commercial towing vehicle. “And we’ve already talked about the business owners’ concerns with commercial insurance, I can’t support this.”

Councilman Jeff Pieper said he didn’t see these types of vehicles being a higher risk than motorcycles.

“Four-wheelers and golf carts don’t seem safe to me on these streets,” VanEsch said.

“Motorcycles are designed for road use and helmets are required,” Wilkinson added.

“What don’t you like about the wording?” Sheppard asked. “We are trying to stay within the state statutes; if you break them, you pay the cost.”

“I’ve heard almost all negative feelings about this,” said Council member Sheila Hubbard. “A lot of people are worried about this burdening our police department. If I want to go with my constituents, I will go with the most recommendations which are not for it.”

James Paul, the city’s public works director, addressed the raising of the speed limit allowance, telling the council, “This would allow more golf carts, four wheelers, etc., to come onto our truck routes where there are semis and such. Increasing the speed limit allows more access to truck routes.”

“I don’t see where the safety risk is different than with motor scooters,” Pieper said.

John Biel, a member of the public who has been advocating for the ordinance to pass, said, “I’ve been here before and you know I’m for it. As I looked at state statutes, with scooters, they can be allowed in alleys, on highways, there are no limitations for scooters. My dad used to drive around town on his scooter like a bike. People are already driving scooters around. Now we are talking about things larger than that. As far as truck routes, trucks go down our city streets as well – they are everywhere. In my opinion, if we allow scooters how can drivers not see something bigger? I still encourage passage. I know there have been a lot of concerns but you have that ability to take it away from us. I know several people would appreciate it. I’m the only one here tonight speaking for it, but I also don’t see 50 people sitting back there (in the back of the council chambers). It’s not just me that wants it, but not everyone is comfortable coming to a city council meeting because they are intimidated. Some people have said to me that they have a business in town and don’t want to be involved in politics and I agree.”

“About the handicap scooters, people know to yield when it comes to them,” North said. “I don’t think people will quite understand these other vehicles on the streets.”

“On Delaware as an example, people fly around other people anyway now, so why can’t they go around a golf cart?” Sheppard said.

“And that’s a very interesting point, if you say drivers don’t obey the law now,” Wilkinson said. “This is on us. This is a city ordinance and this is on us if something bad or tragic would happen.”

“No, the driver takes the responsibility if they choose to do this, to drive these,” Sheppard responded. “If something happens, then it’s on you.”

“I have two concerns,” Lones said. “One, we are not a village, this is a city which is something quite different. And two, I want to support the police. If the police say they have concerns . . . they are more knowledgeable about what the concerns are. Maybe the ordinance could be tightened up; I want to see something more appropriate. I didn’t have as much interaction with residents, which surprised me, but I also didn’t hear anyone say, ‘Oh yes, dear God, we need this.’”

There were some comments about other towns allowing golf carts to be driven only to the golf course. Sheppard said, “I think it would be silly to say you can drive to the golf course but not to Casey’s.”

At that point, a vote was taken.

Voting in favor of passing the ordinance were Wagner, Sheppard and Pieper.

Voting against were North, Wilkinson, Hubbard, Lones and VanEsch.

With the motion failing, the issue has now ended.

