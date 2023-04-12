Glen R. Green, 95, of Lincoln, passed away April 10, 2023. He was born on September 13, 1927. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 2 p.m. with Rosary beginning at 1:30 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church located at 703 Main St. in Milligan. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home located at 4040 A Street in Lincoln. Inurnment with Military Honors following Mass at the Bohemian National Cemetery in Milligan. Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences may be left at: bmlfh.com.
