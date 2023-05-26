Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Glen Edmond Haumont, 76, of McCool Junction, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023 in Lincoln. He was born on December 6, 1946 in Ansley to Lee and Letha (Pracht) Haumont.

He is survived by his wife, Genny Haumont of McCool Junction; sons, Michael and Anita Haumont of Geneva, Rob and Selena Haumont of Hastings and William and Lisa Sterling of Elko, Nev.; daughters, Amanda and Bill Schropfer of Fairmont and Sue and Steve Gerken of McCool Junction; sister, Carol and Tom Richter of Kearney; 19 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren on the way.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the Evangelical Free Church – GBR in Geneva with Pastor Galen Rasmussen officiating. Graveside services will take place at a later date at the Geneva Public Cemetery. There will be no visitation as it was Glen’s wish to be cremated. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.