Giving back through the love of fishing

HENDERSON -- In 1987, Tom Boyd quit his full-time job in the grocery industry to fish around the central United States for seven years. This was until he was forced to quit because of inherited heart disease.
“I decided I was going to try it,” Boyd said. “My agreement with my wife was that we wouldn’t touch our savings. If I ever had to, I told her I would quit. I never had to do that.”
Boyd and his daughter, Megan, who was five at the time, took off to fish around different lakes in Texas, Missouri, Arkansas and Kansas. Boyd’s wife worked as a nurse, so she stayed at home during the years he went fishing.
“I drove a Suburban at that time. We used to sleep in it. I would get a hotel room the night before a tournament so I could shower. I camped out and I kind of enjoyed that part. We were up at 4 a.m. so we could practice.”
One of his favorite moments was when he was fishing at a tournament in Oklahoma. He said he remembers the announcers saying his name really loudly because he was from Nebraska.
“My daughter went with me when I was travelling,” Boyd said. “When it was time to eat, she would make the sandwiches. I could never come back and make my own meal.”
In 1992, Boyd received $27,000 at one of the first tournaments he won. Boyd said the reward would have been around $100,000 today before taxes.
“I tried to take one of those big checks to the bank. They used to ask me what I got myself into,” Boyd said.
Boyd said his daughter loved fishing. She used to sit under the console of the windshield in the shade with her Barbie dolls. Boyd said he used to gently throw a fishing lure at her because he couldn’t tell if she was awake or not.
“The one thing she requested was that I picked a motel with a pool,” Boyd said.
Fishing full-time came with challenges. Boyd said it sometimes took the joy out of fishing because of the pressure he had to make a living income.
“It was a business,” Boyd said. “It was fun because we were catching fish, but it was tough when I didn’t catch anything at a tournament. It left me thinking of where I could go next. It was a very stressful job.”
It was also hard for him to be away from home. Boyd said he would come home to see his wife in June. He would be home for few months, and then he had to be back fishing in Texas by the end of January.
Boyd fished full-time for seven years until he got sick.
“I went out in a rainstorm one time because I wanted to see what was going on,” Boyd said. “Megan was sitting next to me when we nose-dived into the water. I reached back and saved her. When we got back to the bay, I couldn’t let go of the steering wheel. I was that frozen. Megan said I was white.”
He didn’t know the cause was heart disease until 1997. Before he was diagnosed, he was trying to find out why he was wearing out quickly during the day.
Boyd’s father passed away from the same condition. His wife told him that he had to sell his boat and that he couldn’t fish full-time anymore.
“I was an athlete when this happened to me,” Boyd said. “It used to bother me when I couldn’t workout six times a week. I used to go to other people’s gyms when I was camping. That’s what saved me because I’ve never had a heart attack.”
Boyd said he has talked with the Nebraska Heart Association about heart disease. He warns people that it can happen to anyone. Boyd said he can’t walk to the mailbox without losing his breath.
“I have the national record for heart stints,” Boyd said. “You can see the scars all along my arms. They can’t put any more in. The next surgery they can do is a heart transplant.”
Travelling with his daughter was one of the best moments for Boyd. He said he has no regrets.
“I still wish I could have continued fishing that way,” Boyd said. “I learned so much when I was out there. Now, I want to give it back.”
Boyd and his daughter came up with the idea for the fishing tournament in Henderson. This year, around 25 children and their families attended.
“If the kids like it, they can take this quite a few steps farther,” Boyd said. “Colleges have teams now. What they are doing today is very inexpensive. It’s about $10-12 for the rods and reels, and they come with line. It’s something for them to do.”
Boyd now owns his own fishing supply store in Hampton, and he works with Nebraska Game and Parks to get trailers out to events like this. His store supplied the nightcrawlers for the event so the children didn’t have to pay for anything.
“I helped a girl catch her first fish this morning,” Boyd said. “The smile went from ear to ear.”
Boyd said he remembers the excitement of catching his first largemouth bass.
“I caught it on Mormon Island in Grand Island,” Boyd said. “It was a long time ago. I put it on a stringer and rode it all the way back on my handlebars. I was going to show my parents what I caught.”
Boyd said he also attends school events to teach kids about fishing in a classroom setting. He said he volunteers to help as much as he can.
“It’s fun to show what you have and what you know,” Boyd said. “I would love to talk to anyone about fishing. Most of the time, I usually know what’s wrong.”
Boyd’s next event is within the next few weeks at a school in Lexington. He said he plans to help with other events as they come up.