Giving back through the love of fishing

“I tried to take one of those big checks to the bank. They used to ask me what I got myself into,” Boyd said.

Boyd said his daughter loved fishing. She used to sit under the console of the windshield in the shade with her Barbie dolls. Boyd said he used to gently throw a fishing lure at her because he couldn’t tell if she was awake or not.

“The one thing she requested was that I picked a motel with a pool,” Boyd said.

Fishing full-time came with challenges. Boyd said it sometimes took the joy out of fishing because of the pressure he had to make a living income.

“It was a business,” Boyd said. “It was fun because we were catching fish, but it was tough when I didn’t catch anything at a tournament. It left me thinking of where I could go next. It was a very stressful job.”

It was also hard for him to be away from home. Boyd said he would come home to see his wife in June. He would be home for few months, and then he had to be back fishing in Texas by the end of January.

Boyd fished full-time for seven years until he got sick.