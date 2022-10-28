Ghoulish fun at York’s annual downtown trick or treat

YORK -- Children dressed as superheroes, princesses, witches and goblins wandered through downtown York this week for York Chamber’s annual trick or treating event.

York Chamber staff estimated between 500 and 600 youngsters took full advantage of the opportunity. Trick-or treaters filled their buckets to the brim with Halloween candy, stamps, stickers and keychains.

Eight-five businesses and individuals in York took part in the community wide trick-or-treating event. Each business had a sign reading “trick-or-treat- participant,” signaling ghoulish fun was welcomed at their store.

Thanks to the York University volleyball team, the crosswalks were kept safe all afternoon.

Be sure to keep those costumes on hold because there is more Halloween fun ahead with Haunt at the Holthus on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees can either donate a non-perishable food item or one dollar for an entry.