Ghoulish fun at York’s annual downtown trick or treat

Once again, York Chamber of Commerce put on a successful downtown trick or treat event for the youth to dress up and collect all kinds of Halloween treats.

 Naomy Snider

YORK -- Children dressed as superheroes, princesses, witches and goblins wandered through downtown York this week for York Chamber’s annual trick or treating event.

York Chamber staff estimated between 500 and 600 youngsters took full advantage of the opportunity. Trick-or treaters filled their buckets to the brim with Halloween candy, stamps, stickers and keychains.

Eight-five businesses and individuals in York took part in the community wide trick-or-treating event. Each business had a sign reading “trick-or-treat- participant,” signaling ghoulish fun was welcomed at their store.

Thanks to the York University volleyball team, the crosswalks were kept safe all afternoon.

Be sure to keep those costumes on hold because there is more Halloween fun ahead with Haunt at the Holthus on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees can either donate a non-perishable food item or one dollar for an entry.

Dave Kohtz and his grandson, Draco Kohtz, spent Wednesday afternoon trick or treating in downtown York.
Diving in to get a handful of candy is two-year-old Blake Cornett.
RJ and Nikolai Woods of York participated in the downtown town trick or treating event on Wednesday.
The Hinton family of York showed up and showed out with their SpongeBob inflatable costumes.

The Boston family of York is ready to catch some ghosts (and candy) in their Ghostbuster gear at York’s annual trick or treating event.
Three-year-old Chloe Byrne snags a Snicker’s bar to add to her bag of sweets at downtown trick or treat. 
One of the 85 businesses participating in the downtown trick or treat was Daylight Donuts. Kids walked away with smiles and donut pops that hit the spot.
