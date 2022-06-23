GFWC Exeter Woman's Club tours Veterans Memorial

EXETER -- Seven members of the Exeter Woman’s Club visited the American Freedom Defenders Memorial in Fairmont on June 1. Mary Lundberg, who is a board member, gave them a guided tour.

In 2017, Jack and Kay Harris, the property owners, began the process of forming a board to initiate the construction of the memorial. The summer of 2019 was the initial groundbreaking. It now includes sidewalk paths running throughout the site and a path for the Avenue of Flags and service branch monuments; three walls to house the granite tiles of names of veterans, a POW/MIA area, a fountain and eternal flame, etc.

“The mission has been to honor those, from every corner of this great nation, who have so bravely served our country,” Lundberg said.

The Woman’s Club members were very impressed with this wonderful tribute to the nation’s servicemen.