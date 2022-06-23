 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GFWC Exeter Woman's Club tours Veterans Memorial

  • 0
GFWC Exeter Womans Club.jpg

Members of the GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club recently toured the Veterans Memorial in Fairmont. Pictured are Elaine Oldehoeft, Suzanne Johnson, Bonnie Cudaback, tour guide Mary Lundberg, Judy Dinneen, Kathy Due, Karen Chapman and Agnes Loukota.

 Photo provided by GFWC Exeter Woman’s Club

EXETER -- Seven members of the Exeter Woman’s Club visited the American Freedom Defenders Memorial in Fairmont on June 1. Mary Lundberg, who is a board member, gave them a guided tour.

In 2017, Jack and Kay Harris, the property owners, began the process of forming a board to initiate the construction of the memorial. The summer of 2019 was the initial groundbreaking. It now includes sidewalk paths running throughout the site and a path for the Avenue of Flags and service branch monuments; three walls to house the granite tiles of names of veterans, a POW/MIA area, a fountain and eternal flame, etc.

“The mission has been to honor those, from every corner of this great nation, who have so bravely served our country,” Lundberg said.

The Woman’s Club members were very impressed with this wonderful tribute to the nation’s servicemen.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

India races to help hundreds of thousands stranded in Assam flood

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News