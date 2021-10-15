Get to know the TeamMates

A: It has helped me focus on more than just what’s inside my four walls. Many different styles of life, parenting teenagers. It helps me remain grounded.

Questions for mentee:

Q: What do you like most about spending time with your mentor?

A: The part I enjoy most is that I can talk openly with her without any judgment. Carol has always helped me and provided great advice when I need it, but sometimes all I need is someone to vent to about all my stress. Meeting with her is always stress free and is very calming. Carol has understood how to help me from our first meeting and I am so grateful for her.

Q: How has Teammates made a difference to you?

A: I am extremely involved in extracurricular activities, as well as very difficult classes. Naturally, I have gotten very stressed over the years, and Carol has helped me work through this stress. She also just lets me know that I have another person rooting for me, and sometimes just knowing that helps boost my morale. Being a part of Teammates has made it easier for me to open up to people and not be so closed off. Teammates has truly made a big impact on my life and I am thankful for the opportunity to be a part of it.

