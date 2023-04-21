McCool Junction second grader Dawson Gerken walked into school Tuesday with combed back hair, a button up long sleeve and a spiffy black tie. He sat tall and proud, not at his school desk, but at Principal Cody Wallinger’s desk as Principal Gerken for the day.

Gerken’s duty as principal was a silent auction item at the McCool Junction Public Schools Evening with the Stars fundraiser. Gerken’s day in the sun began with being heralded as the official Principal of Day during morning announcements.

He then signed a formal contract as a “qualified principal,” presented by Walligner.

Gerken agreed to accept a free lunch from McDonald’s as his salary package and agreed to a full day of principal duties. Some of those duties included attending "The Commedia: Pinocchio" play production put on by York University, delivering orange juice and donuts to staff, assisting Wallinger in observing classes, eating lunch with Wallinger at McDonald’s and reading to first, second and third grade students.

Gerken gave teachers an unexpected announcement at the end of the day, which was that all faculty and staff could wear jeans on Wednesday. He was also the students’ favorite principal because he awarded them with an extra recess during the day.

Wallinger chuckled, “He may need a pay raise.”

Although Gerken didn’t have to fill out a resume to be called to the job, he said, “I’m funny, dramatic and smart." His charismatic personality was enough to win the faculty and staff over. His dream job is to one day be a track coach for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a chef.

“My friends love my chocolate covered strawberries,” said Gerken. “I put the melted chocolate on the strawberries and I freeze the strawberries. Then, I put whipped cream and caramel on the top.”

Besides making savory sweets, Gerken likes to play sports, collect Pokemon cards and read. He enjoys getting lost in the Dogman book series.

On Tuesday, Gerken read the book “What Do You Do with a Chance?” His favorite lesson from the book is “when you get a chance, you take it because you might do something incredible.”

Although Gerken loves to read, he considers himself a math whiz and problem solver. Don't let the age fool you. Gerken is wise beyond his years.

His biggest advice to students his age is, “Don’t try to fit in, always be yourself.”