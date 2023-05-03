George Vosicky, 90, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2023 at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family.

George gifted his body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board (UNMC). A celebration of life will be held in honor of George, Friday, May 12, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, in Central City. Burial will take place at a later date.

George was born May 18, 1932 in Wilber to Joseph and Anna (Kriz) Vosicky. He served in the Navy, and later worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company.

George and Jeanene lived in Valentine for 40 years, moving to Central City in the summer of 2003 and then to Lincoln in December 2021.

George was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Central City and The American Legion in Central City. He was a past President and member of the Telephone Pioneers in North Platte and Grand Island.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanene of Lincoln; children, JoAnn (Kent) Norquest of York, Denise (Patrick) Neill of Kearney and James (Teri) Vosicky of Lincoln; grandchildren, Michele Norquest (Daniel) Brunsman of Oklahoma City, Okla., Sarah Norquest (Tyler) Arens of Kansas City, Mo., Kelsey Neill (Ethan) Froeschl of Fall City, Alexa Neill (fiancé Parker Scheer) of Lincoln and Anna Vosicky of Lincoln.

Memorials in George’s honor are kindly suggested to Grace Lutheran Church in Central City and Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Dannebrog.