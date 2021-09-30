Geneva woman pleads no contest to possession of meth

YORK – Heather Hurst, 36, of Geneva, has pleaded no contest to the possession of methamphetamine and she will be sentenced on Nov. 22.

She appeared for arraignment proceedings this week in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker.

The case against Hurst began when she was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department for not having license plates.

During the traffic stop, according to court documents, the deputy’s drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics and a search was conducted.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a baggie containing 2.7 grams of methamphetamine between the driver and passenger seats; in the center console, a pocket mirror with meth residue on it; a Crown Royal bag with several baggies of methamphetamine weighing 1.5 grams; a “tooter” straw; two credit cards with methamphetamine residue on them; and two glass pipes with methamphetamine residue.

The deputy who filed the affidavit with the court said Hurst “admitted to being a past methamphetamine user and admitted to be an intravenous user when she used methamphetamine.” She also later admitted to smoking methamphetamine out of a bong earlier, when they were in Fillmore County.