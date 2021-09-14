 Skip to main content
Geneva woman bound over to District Court on drug charge
Geneva woman bound over to District Court on drug charge

YORK – Heather Hurst, 36, of Geneva, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and the case has been bound over to District Court.

The case against Hurst began when she was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department for not having license plates.

During the traffic stop, according to court documents, the deputy’s drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics and a search was conducted.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies allegedly found a baggie containing 2.7 grams of methamphetamine between the driver and passenger seats; in the center console, a pocket mirror with meth residue on it; a Crown Royal bag with several baggies of methamphetamine weighing 1.5 grams; a “tooter” straw; two credit cards with methamphetamine residue on them; and two glass pipes with methamphetamine residue.

The deputy who filed the affidavit with the court alleges Hurst “admitted to being a past methamphetamine user and admitted to be an intravenous user when she used methamphetamine. She also later allegedly admitted to smoking methamphetamine out of a bong earlier, when they were in Fillmore County.

She is charged with a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

