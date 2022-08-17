Geneva man takes plea deal in meth case

YORK – A plea agreement has been reached between the prosecution and Dustin Braddock, 26, of Geneva, in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine.

Braddock appeared in York County District Court this past week for a change of plea hearing.

The case began in May when deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department were on regular patrol, shortly before 10 p.m., doing a security check at the west entrance to Recharge Lake. When doing so, they saw a vehicle parked there which was occupied by Braddock.

In talking with him, a deputy could see a light bulb that had been converted into a smoking device commonly used to ingest methamphetamine.

Deputies said in the court documents, “It is important to note this public area has had previous encounters of underage drinking, drug use and sexual assaults.”

A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the following being found, according to court documents: a glass bulb used for smoking methamphetamine, a marijuana pipe, a bag containing 4.2 grams of marijuana, concentrated THC, a straw used for snorting controlled substances, a reusable straw with a burned end used for crushing or smoking controlled substances, a glove containing methamphetamine and objects with methamphetamine residue.

Initially, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony and possession of one ounce or less of marijuana. Those were modified to one count of attempt of a Class 4 felony, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor. Braddock pleaded no contest to the remaining charge.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 20.