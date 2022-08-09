Geneva man sent to prison for having illegal guns

YORK – Brian L. Wilson, 50, of Geneva, has been sent to prison for three felonies in a case where he was in possession of an illegal weapon.

The case began when local law enforcement officers received information from a confidential informant that Wilson was in possession of a stolen firearm. The informant gave them a probable time and location that the firearm would be in Wilson’s possession and noted he would be trying to sell it.

In court documents, it is noted that the informant “made self-incriminating statements to felony level crimes while providing the information. With the confidential informant’s statements corroborated, it was deemed more likely than not there was criminal activity afoot.”

The affidavit says further, “Based on Wilson’s history of convictions for violent felonies, felonies involving weapons, dangerous instruments, as well as the high probability he was actively in possession of a firearm, law enforcement on scene believed there to be a probable cause to conduct a high-risk contact with Wilson.”

Officers with the York Police Department and the York County Sheriff’s Department made contact with Wilson, in York, in his vehicle, and a county drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics. It was also noted in court documents that the arresting officer had been involved in two cases involving narcotics where Wilson was the primary suspect within the past three months.

During a search of Wilson’s vehicle, deputies and police officers found a Nighthawk Custom 45 ACP 1911 firearm bearing a serial number which was given to York County Communications who advised the firearm had been stolen in York County.

It was also noted that Wilson is a convicted felon in Nebraska and California.

Per his no contest pleas, he was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 3-50 years in prison; possession of a firearm while committing a felony, a Class 2 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 1-50 years in prison; and possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The allegation of being a habitual criminal was dismissed.

This week, District Judge James Stecker sentenced Wilson to 3-5 years in prison for the prohibited person conviction, and 1-2 years for each of the other two convictions.

He was given credit for 191 days already served in the York County Jail.