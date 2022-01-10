Geneva man sent to prison for fleeing from law enforcement in York

At approximately 12:30 p.m., a trooper saw the Blazer parked in a back yard of a residence in the 1200 Block of N. Maine Avenue. The trooper noticed that the driver’s door and hood were spray-painted white and the left rear tire was blown and off the vehicle.

The homeowner was contacted and the person confirmed that the vehicle belonged to Martin. The person also told law enforcement that Martin “uses methamphetamine very often.”

The vehicle was towed away.

Then the police department confirmed they had custody of Martin.

The trooper went to York County Corrections to speak with Martin who told him he was the only person in the vehicle and “he freaked out” when he saw the trooper’s cruiser. “Martin stated he got off of parole in early March and he said his license was suspended and that’s why he fled. He agreed he was driving extremely fast on residential streets. He said he drove to (that particular house) and parked the vehicle. He said he then went to a relative’s house to inform her that he was going to be going to jail. He said he also was working to inform his boss that he was going to be going to jail” and while walking back to where the vehicle was, he was taken into custody by the police department.