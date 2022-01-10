Geneva man sent to prison for fleeing from law enforcement in York

YORK – Christopher Martin, 40, of Geneva, has been sentenced to prison in a case where he fled from law enforcement in the city limits of York.
According to court documents, it was nearly 11 a.m., on April 29, when troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol saw a silver Chevy Blazer with no license plates stop at the intersection of East 14th Street and Nebraska Avenue.
A trooper began following the vehicle as it turned and went onto 12th Street. Then the vehicle turned into the alley between 12th and 11th Streets (according to court documents), with the driver failing to use a turn signal.
Then the troopers said the vehicle quickly accelerated and turned east onto 11th Street. Court documents indicate Martin (who was the driver of the vehicle) quickly accelerated across Nebraska Avenue and failed to stop at the stop sign. Troopers said he then continued east and turned onto East Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign.
They said Martin turned several times, in the area of Burlington and Nebraska, 13th and 14th, but they lost visual sight of him at some point. They said they did see tire marks through an intersection and onto a nearby sidewalk.
The police department and sheriff’s department then assisted in order to locate the vehicle. The troopers were informed of the vehicle’s previous owner’s address and when they were contacted, they said they sold the vehicle two weeks earlier to Martin. They also advised they thought Martin lived in Geneva and they provided the VIN number for the vehicle.
At approximately 12:30 p.m., a trooper saw the Blazer parked in a back yard of a residence in the 1200 Block of N. Maine Avenue. The trooper noticed that the driver’s door and hood were spray-painted white and the left rear tire was blown and off the vehicle.
The homeowner was contacted and the person confirmed that the vehicle belonged to Martin. The person also told law enforcement that Martin “uses methamphetamine very often.”
The vehicle was towed away.
Then the police department confirmed they had custody of Martin.
The trooper went to York County Corrections to speak with Martin who told him he was the only person in the vehicle and “he freaked out” when he saw the trooper’s cruiser. “Martin stated he got off of parole in early March and he said his license was suspended and that’s why he fled. He agreed he was driving extremely fast on residential streets. He said he drove to (that particular house) and parked the vehicle. He said he then went to a relative’s house to inform her that he was going to be going to jail. He said he also was working to inform his boss that he was going to be going to jail” and while walking back to where the vehicle was, he was taken into custody by the police department.
“What stands out is that already back in 2015 he was habitual criminal-eligible,” said York County Attorney John Lyons. “He has a history of failures to appear and probation revocation. He was also just released from parole before this and this was fleeing from police. There is nothing different about his conduct and no lessons have been learned. I don’t believe probation would be successful as it hasn’t been for him before. We are asking for a straight sentence with post-release supervision.”
“The only term of probation he’s had was back when he was 18,” said Martin’s attorney, Deputy York County Public Defender Patrick Tarr. “His most recent supervision was for parole and that was successful. He takes responsibility for his actions, he’s employed. He freaked out a little bit, he said, as he knew he had no license plates, no insurance or license and it was a short flight. It was kind of like his anxiety took over. The PSI does a good job pointing out the better direction his life is going at, at this point. He did treatment in prison and while he was on parole. Probation could help him keep moving forward.”
“I know I have a record, but I’m doing well now,” Martin said.
“Your prior record has a delivery of a controlled substance, which led to a prison sentence, a possession of a controlled substance that led to prison, driving under suspension, another driving under suspension, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony which led to prison,” Judge James Stecker said to Martin. “You are a high risk to reoffend and you are habitual criminal-eligible. And you committed this offense one month after parole. Considering all the factors, the court finds a lesser sentence would depreciate the seriousness of the crime. And this flight was on residential streets at high speeds – that is completely unacceptable.”