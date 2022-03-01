 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Geneva man indicted in federal court for dealing methamphetamine

Kurt Heckenliable

GENEVA – Kurt D. Heckenliable, 50, of Geneva, has been indicted in federal court on a charge related to the delivery of methamphetamine.

According to United States Attorney Jan W. Sharp, the federal grand jury for the District of Nebraska has returned the indictment charging Heckenliable.

He is formally charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine (mixture) and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual). The maximum possible penalty, if convicted, is life in prison, a $200,000 fine, a 10-year term of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Heckenliable earlier served a 10-15-year prison sentence, handed down in York County District Court. He was sentenced in May of 2005 and was discharged in April of 2012. That prison sentence was for convictions of possession of methamphetamine and delivery of methamphetamine.

