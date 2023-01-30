Geneva man gets 15 years in federal prison

On September 22, 2021, state troopers responded to a single motorcycle accident near Mead, Nebraska. At the scene, Heckenliable was identified as the driver of the motorcycle and he received medical attention at the roadside and later at a hospital. During the accident response, law enforcement noticed suspected methamphetamine on the ground near the motorcycle. Troopers then searched the motorcycle and found more methamphetamine. In total, about four kilograms of lab-confirmed methamphetamine were seized from Heckenliable’s motorcycle. Some of that methamphetamine was tested for purity and determined to be at least 96% pure.