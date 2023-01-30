Geneva man gets 15 years in federal prison

LINCOLN — United States Attorney Steven Russell has announced that Kurt D. Heckenliable, 51, of Geneva, has been sentenced in federal court in Lincoln.
United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Heckenliable to 180 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams or more actual methamphetamine.
Heckenliable faced a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence because of a prior conviction for delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in York County District Court.
After serving his sentence, Heckenliable will be placed on supervised release for 10 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
On September 22, 2021, state troopers responded to a single motorcycle accident near Mead, Nebraska. At the scene, Heckenliable was identified as the driver of the motorcycle and he received medical attention at the roadside and later at a hospital. During the accident response, law enforcement noticed suspected methamphetamine on the ground near the motorcycle. Troopers then searched the motorcycle and found more methamphetamine. In total, about four kilograms of lab-confirmed methamphetamine were seized from Heckenliable’s motorcycle. Some of that methamphetamine was tested for purity and determined to be at least 96% pure.
This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office.