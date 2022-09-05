Geneva man charged with six felonies related to meth

YORK – Alan Wellard, 58, of Geneva, has been charged with six felonies related to the possession of a large amount of methamphetamine and a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

His case has been bound over to District Court and arraignment proceedings are set for Sept. 26.

A York Police officer stopped Wellard who was riding a motorcycle on South Lincoln Avenue. Court documents indicate the stop was due to a traffic infraction. When the officer saw the person driving the motorcycle was Wellard, he realized this person was a primary suspect in an investigation involving the distribution of methamphetamine in Fillmore County.

The affidavit filed with the court says the officer was advised by dispatch that Wellard is a “dangerous individual as well as a felon for numerous narcotics-related felonies including distribution and manufacturing.”

Wellard gave the officer consent to search his person. During that search, the officer said he found a knife with a drop point blade.

It was also communicated to the officer that the motorcycle Wellard was driving was registered to a person who was currently incarcerated in the Saline County Jail for federal narcotics charges. Wellard said he was in the process of buying it from that individual’s spouse.

A county drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics on the motorcycle and during a search, officers found a small amount of marijuana. In a pocket, officers found 21 grams of methamphetamine, eight unused sale baggies and $1,221 in cash.

It was noted in court documents that Wellard’s criminal history includes the following convictions: first degree burglary, felony possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, manufacture of a controlled substance and another possession of a controlled substance. He served more than one year in prison per conviction.

He has been charged with possession of a 10-27 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1D felony; possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, a Class 3 felony; possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a Class 3 felony; possession of money during a drug violation, a Class 4 felony; having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony; and being a habitual criminal.