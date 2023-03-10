YORK – Nathan Ulmer, 29, of Geneva, has changed his plea in a case involving the possession of methamphetamine in York County.

This week, he appeared in York County District Court where he pleaded no contest to attempted possession of methamphetamine, a Class 1 misdemeanor, which is a lesser charge than the initial Class 4 felony he was earlier charged with. This was part of a plea agreement.

Ulmer was first charged with an officer with the York Police Department saw a vehicle bearing fictitious license plates. A traffic stop was initiated. Ulmer was a passenger in the vehicle.

The officer, according to court documents, could smell the odor of marijuana. The officer told the driver and Ulmer he would be searching the vehicle. At that point, the officer said Ulmer quickly opened his vehicle door and bent towards the ground. After they were both out of the vehicle, the officer went to the passenger area when Ulmer had opened the door and found a plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance. That substance teste positive as methamphetamine, weighing 3.99 grams.

Sentencing for Ulmer has been set for April 24. He is now facing a possible maximum sentence of one year in jail with a $1,000 fine.