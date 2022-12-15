Geneva man accused of threatening to stab child in eye

YORK – Arraignment proceedings were held this week in York County District Court for Nathan Hanner, 42, of Geneva, who is accused of threatening to stab a child in the eye with a pen while at a doctor’s appointment.

According to the affidavit filed with the court by the investigating officers from the York Police Department, the incident took place at a medical clinic in York.

The officers were dispatched to that clinic and when arriving were informed a man was with a child at the clinic and was “threatening serious harm to the child through the act of stabbing the child with a pen.”

The man in question, who was identified as Hanner, was escorted by police out of the building, and they were informed the child was inside the clinic with nursing staff. The child, who was six years old, was also with an infant in a stroller.

According to witnesses at the clinic (who were quoted in the affidavit), Hanner told the crying six-year-old that if she didn’t stop crying he was going to write on her face and later told her if she didn’t stop crying he was going to stab her with the pen.

According to court documents, Hanner denied saying he was going to stab the child in the eye. He said he was trying to keep the six-year-old from climbing up on the counter and he “told her no one was going to help her because if they tried, he would stab them in the eye with a pen.”

After Hanner was arrested, police were told the reason Health and Human Services had been involved “stemmed from Hanner threatening to ‘blow up’ the Geneva Hospital.”

Hanner has been charged with making terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony, and committing child abuse, a Class 3A felony.

During his arraignment proceedings this week, he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

A jury trial has been scheduled for late next March.