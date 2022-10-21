Geneva Fire and Rescue is well positioned for the future

GENEVA -- The fire and rescue staff at Geneva has the personnel and infrastructure in place to carry out its dual missions for years to come.

Mike Grothe, fire chief since 2018, reports volunteer strength at an impressive 45 including rescue squad responders. The department includes 14 card-carrying Emergency Medical Technicians.

Equipment includes three primary pumpers, a pair of tankers, one crash truck, a grass rig and an equipment hauler in addition to the rescue unit.

A new pumper truck will be delivered in a month, he said, noting preparations for its arrival date back a couple years when a new fire station was built. The new truck, he said, would not have fit in the old facility. The new headquarters for the department is a $1.5 million community asset.

Geneva Fire and Rescue, like York, Henderson and others emergency response departments in the I-80 and Hwy 81 corridors, must stand ready in training, people strength and equipment to deal with the devastation that comes part-in-parcel with high-speed routes that carry massive volumes of traffic, including thousands of commercial trucks each and every day.

The community, said Grothe, is “very supportive” of the department, which is a “great group” in and of itself. Geneva members, he added, willingly “spend a lot of time and training to be a volunteer.”

Geneva is one of 15 townships within Fillmore County, says Wikipedia.

The city serves as the Fillmore County seat and is home to the historic Fillmore County Courthouse. This two-story brick building was built in 1894 and has a prominent three-story clock tower which was installed by jeweler W.P. McCall in 1909. The courthouse underwent a multimillion-dollar restoration and conservation project and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.