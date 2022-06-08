General fund budget considered for next fiscal year

YORK – As the York City Council meets with department heads to discuss budget ideas for the next fiscal year, they did the same this past week with Dr. Sue Crawford, city administrator, as it pertains to the General Fund.

Dr. Crawford told the council the city is at the next phase regarding the resolution of the city’s flood plain problem (and getting properties removed from that designation). She said the next step would be a study which some authorities have said they believe could create promising results in changing the city’s flood map. The possible cost would be about $42,000 and she was going to approach the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District (NRD) about maybe partnering financially in this effort.

She said she would also like the city to do more work on marketing the city itself. She noted that sales tax is a big part of the city’s revenue base so marketing could be a big influence when generating more revenue flow. Crawford said she wanted to put some money into the budget for that purpose and utilize Terri Carlson (from the convention center) and her marketing skills.

Next, some improvements are still ongoing at city hall itself, which started last year. Crawford said they still wanted to finish replacing all the old lights and redo the work room in back.

Another proposed expenditure is for the purchase of a drone and doing some drone training. She said the drone could be used by public works, the fire department, the police department and other areas of the city.

Regarding the museum, she said she wanted to see some transition money be budgeted. It was also noted that the museum will no longer be part of the community center’s budget, but it would rather be in the administration department. She said $75,000 would allow them money utilities, equipment and the hiring of a part-time person. Currently, the city has the assistance of a Fellow for the summer and that person might be able to work for the city next January in a shared position with parks and recreation.

“We are trying to get an earlier start on our budget this year,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “Our revenue streams have been holding together and that’s good.”

Editor’s note: This is an ongoing series about the preliminary budget conversation being held between department heads, administration and city council members as the city starts budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

