General Election 2020 -- In person voting very active in York

YORK – While many people took advantage of early voting for this year’s General Election, a good number of people in York County also went to the physical voting locations on Tuesday to cast their ballots.
This year, York voters went to the Holthus Convention Center to cast their ballots. Historically, they have always gone to the city auditorium – but that wasn’t possible this year due to renovations/construction in the facility.
The parking lot was completely full at the convention center at 9 a.m., and York County Deputy Clerk Amanda Ring said it had been extremely busy since the doors opened at 8 a.m.
At some points, people stood in line, waiting to enter the ballroom and to find their voting location.
Workers kept the crowds moving – and said they were thrilled that so many people came out to vote.
Many people were particularly excited for Lauren Thomas – this was her first ever time voting.
“It feels definitely exciting to be part of something this important, this huge,” Thomas said, right after she took a picture of the election worker placing her ballot in the ballot box, and right before she donned her “I voted” sticker.
There were many precautions taken at the convention center – as well as at all the voting locations throughout York County – to make sure voters and workers were safe as well as comfortable about their health.
York County Clerk Kelly Turner said social distancing was a priority. Hand sanitizer and masks were made available for all voters, as well as workers. Voters also were given their own pens, to minimize the spreading of germs.
Due to deadline constraints, the full local election results from Tuesday’s General Election will not able to be printed in the physical edition of the News-Times on Wednesday. Everything will run in its entirety in the Thursday edition of the physical newspaper. However, all the results will be available at yorknewstimes.com, tonight and into the early morning hours tomorrow – which will be posted immediately after the final results for each local race had come in.
