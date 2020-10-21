Game and Parks shares current information with anglers

However as a fisherman who enjoys Meadowlark himself, Blank was disappointed to immediately find carp in the first gill net.

“I have never seen a carp in this lake until today” despite surveying it a number of times. “It is a sad day,” he said with a sigh of resignation.

The fish under the surface of Meadowlark that is definitely not run-of-the-mill is the saugeye. Because they are a stocked-only species, saugeye in the lake were of special interest to the biologists.

Jackson said saugeye are a hybrid cross of sauger and walleye, thus the odd but fitting name. The fish are produced in G&P hatcheries from eggs and milt gathered in the state, then raised to unusual size before being released.

The saugeye in Meadowlark are much larger than typical stocking size in that they are raised to 4-6 inches before release. Fish that size stocked this year spawned in April.

Spending so much time in hatchery runs makes saugeye pricey to produce, largely due to the volume of minnows required to achieve that size. If hatcheries are successful in acquiring large volumes of minnows themselves the cost is much less than if live forage must be purchased.