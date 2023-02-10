YORK -- The tiny tots are on the move at York Parks and Recreation’s Tot Picasso program. Besides learning fine motor skills, Tot Picasso teaches children how to interact with those around them and how to listen to simple instructions, said York Parks and Rec coordinator Michaela Stuhr.

Tot Picasso is held every Tuesday of this month for toddlers who “are creative and do not mind getting a little paint, ink or clay on their hands.”

This week’s theme for Tot Picasso was “all things outer space.” With the help of their parents, the toddlers colored paper plate UFOs and glued alien cut-outs with “googly” eyes to their paper UFOs. For snack time, they made rocket ships out of bananas, graham crackers and M&Ms. Their last project was making straw rockets.

Stuhr said every week they will have a theme for the month of February. Next week’s theme will be Valentine's Day.