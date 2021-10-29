Future farmers plant seeds for dreams

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Then, Beckett and Scout sold gourds of all shapes and sizes this fall at their own produce stand at Kerry’s Restaurant and Catering in McCool Junction. They have learned how to nail a sales pitch, calculate change and provide stellar customer service. Apparently, they are doing a great job – in one weekend they brought in approximately $200.

Beckett said providing food for people is a long-term goal of his.

Craig said he wants to teach the future generation how to value money.

“There’s not a whole lot of people who know how to manage money. We want to teach our grandchildren and future generations how to be responsible and self-sufficient with the resources they have,” said Craig.

Craig said he is proud of his grandchildren, but this is only the beginning. He said they have a lot to learn about fair pricing and how to make a profit. Craig advises the future generation to always be looking for opportunities to challenge themselves.

Craig said, “My advice for the next generation is to be curious and question everything. You can’t find all the answers online. If you want to be successful in life, you have to do your own research, and you have to have an entrepreneurial mindset.”