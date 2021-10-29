Future farmers plant seeds for dreams

YORK -- Through their start-up gourd business, Beckett and Scout Arduser of McCool Junction have been building towards their dream farm. As young entrepreneurs, Beckett and Scout are turning their dreams into reality with the help of their grandparents Deb and Craig Heskett of York.
Deb said, “We were driving by the farmer’s market one day, and Beckett mentioned how sweet it would be to sell his own vegetables to raise funds for a farm.”
Beckett said his dream was inspired by visiting a family friend’s farm.
“At the farm, I watched the farmer brand his cattle, and I rode in the combine and tractor. It was fun,” the young man said.
Beckett’s sister, Scout, is interested in having a petting zoo at their future farm.
Beckett said they will have cattle, chickens and a couple of pet turtles too.
“We’ll definitely have to get a cow for Scout because she drinks a lot of milk,” said Beckett.
After a quick and easy discussion, Craig and Deb planned to take full advantage of the Project GROW community plots east of town (which are available each summer for individuals and families to plant, raise and pick their own produce). They were ecstatic to teach their grandchildren about how to become economically independent through earning and learning about funding.
Then, Beckett and Scout sold gourds of all shapes and sizes this fall at their own produce stand at Kerry’s Restaurant and Catering in McCool Junction. They have learned how to nail a sales pitch, calculate change and provide stellar customer service. Apparently, they are doing a great job – in one weekend they brought in approximately $200.
Beckett said providing food for people is a long-term goal of his.
Craig said he wants to teach the future generation how to value money.
“There’s not a whole lot of people who know how to manage money. We want to teach our grandchildren and future generations how to be responsible and self-sufficient with the resources they have,” said Craig.
Craig said he is proud of his grandchildren, but this is only the beginning. He said they have a lot to learn about fair pricing and how to make a profit. Craig advises the future generation to always be looking for opportunities to challenge themselves.
Craig said, “My advice for the next generation is to be curious and question everything. You can’t find all the answers online. If you want to be successful in life, you have to do your own research, and you have to have an entrepreneurial mindset.”
Wise beyond their years, Beckett and Scout understand the importance of agriculture and they hope to inspire other young kids to action on their dreams. When they aren’t selling gourds, they are selling their old toys and collecting every penny they see.