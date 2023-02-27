YORK -- The Cornerstone Ag Event Center was packed Sunday morning with generations of 4-H volunteers, members and their families to raise funds for the York County 4-H Fun Zone.

Five 4-H clubs -- Lively Livestock, McClover Junction 4-H, High Point Livestock, Waco Livestock and Gresham Livestock -- are teaming up to put their hands to larger service for the community.

Sunday was their first pancake fundraiser with all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and ham. The 4-H clubs raised $4,800 for the playground equipment.

Lively Livestock Leader Amy Pohl said, “It was a great turnout. We're halfway to our goal.”

The new playground will be built west of the sheep and goat barn, a perfect location for fairgoers and 4-H members to play. It will give children, young to old, ample opportunity to play and spend time with friends. Slides, musical features and a climbing structure will provide hours of entertainment for children. A toddler area will be featured as well.

Pohl shared that this project not only benefits those who are involved with the fair, but also those who use the fairgrounds all year round whether that be for graduations, weddings, family reunions or summer workshops.

The goal is to have the playground up for the 150th anniversary of the York County Fair in August.

Pohl said they would like to thank everyone who came to support their local 4-H clubs on Sunday and their generous sponsors including: Kerry’s Restaurant and Catering, The Big Horn, PK’S Revival, Grand Central Foods, Hiland Dairy/Dairy Farmers of America, Dollar Fresh, Central Valley Ag, Hendrix Genetics, JW’S Catering, Farmers Coop, Aurora Coop, Cargill, Cornerstone Bank, Crossroads GPS, York Eagles Club 3990 and York FFA.

They are still accepting monetary donations for the playground. Monetary donations can be made to the York County 4-H Council with 4-H Fun Zone in the memo. For any questions, contact Amy Pohl at 402.366.1332, Dana Hall at 402.366.4304, or Karah Perdue at 402.363.3175.