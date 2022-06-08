Fundraising is underway for York’s annual Firecracker Frenzy

YORK -- York’s annual Firecracker Frenzy is only a month away which means the talk of town is all about food, fun and most importantly, fireworks. The firework extravaganza that leaves thousands of people in awe is held every year on July 3, but it would not be possible without fundraising efforts by York Chamber Commerce.

For years, Firework Frenzy, put on by J & M Displays, has been funded completely by donations from individuals and businesses in the community of York. Not only are these funds going towards what people see light up the sky, but these funds are also going towards auxiliary expenses.

York Chamber Director Madonna Mogul said, “Throughout the year, we need funds for the materials used for fundraising efforts and we store launch tubes in a storage facility, so we need funds for that.”

This year the fixed cost of the show is $25,000 which includes the liability insurance associated with the pyrotechnic license and shipping costs. The cost jumped by $5,000 this year due to shipping and handling.

“We had a feeling that was going to happen due to the current economic environment as well as the difficulties in the supply chain and shipping,” said Mogul.

All of the funds this year are raised for the firework display next year. Mogul said it is critical to have all funds in the bank so York Chamber can sign off a check come next April.

Big or small, every donation counts to continue the grand tradition of Firecracker Frenzy. Mogul said the York Fire Department used to launch the fireworks years ago, but it became cost prohibitive due to insurance. Then a local organization by the name of the Jaycees took it over and found the same thing.

York went on a few years without firework display until Jared and Rachel Jacobsen brought back the local celebration.

“They formed a committee about 16 years ago to raise money and worked through the logistics to make it possible,” said Mogul. “It was important to them to have a professional pyrotechnic team to do the shoot, so they reached out to the Big, Bang, Boom team from Norfolk.”

A couple of years later, theYork Chamber began running the Firecracker Frenzy through J & M Displays, which is a well-established company that has done shows for the College World Series, Husker football, the Saltdogs, and now York’s very own Firecracker Frenzy.

The Frenzy Committee has multiple ways one can donate to Firework Frenzy. Donations boxes are distributed throughout the town at Captain Red Beard’s, Dollar Fresh, Ginny’s Hallmark, Western Edge, York Senior Center, Walgreens, Grand Central, Ace Hardware, Orscheln Farm and Home, Pump & Pantry, North Runza, Jensen Lumber Sapp Bros, Arby’s, McDonalds, Petro, Good to Go Travel Center, South Runza, North and South Pump & Pantry, and Wendy’s. In addition to the change boxes, people can engage in a “round up at the register” campaign at Dollar Fresh and York Ace Hardware. Grand Central will have coupons customers can use to make their donation as well.

Firework Frenzy T-shirts are available at the York Chamber for $20 that can be worn anywhere to celebrate Independence Day.

Mogul also wanted to thank Wy-Ad Utility for coming with their equipment and taking the shoot tubes to the shoot site, Wagner Decorating for the providing the flag, Neville Construction for hoisting the flag, Green Reality and Auction for providing a trailer as a stage, York County Ag Society for letting them use the fairgrounds, Cornerstone Soccer Complex and Ryan Davis for using the ground as a shoot site, Wild Hawgs for providing concessions, Teammates of York for cleaning up the shoot site on July 4, 104.9 Max and 103.5 Kool Radio for airing the sound track, York News-Times for getting the word out, and the York Chamber Board of Directors and Ambassadors for picking up donations.