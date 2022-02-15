Fun and fundraising were the theme at York Uncorked

YORK – By every indication a good time was had by all Saturday evening during this year’s version of York Uncorked, the Friends of the Library organization’s annual fundraiser to support Kilgore Memorial Library.

Irene Duncan, president of Friends of the Library and co-coordinator of York Uncorked along with library director Deb Robinson, said ticket sales were very close to what they have been. Attendance, however, was off by perhaps 20 percent, which she attributes to other major activities in town Saturday night including the Yorkshire Playhouse’s production of ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ and the York General Auxiliary Gala with nearly 250 in attendance.

Still and all some $1,400 was raised for projects to benefit the library.

“A lot of people,” she said, “buy a ticket just to support the library” but aren’t able to attend. “There were a lot of activities going on in York, and that’s great,” she commented. “Everybody is excited to be out and living again.”