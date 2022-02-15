Fun and fundraising were the theme at York Uncorked

YORK – By every indication a good time was had by all Saturday evening during this year’s version of York Uncorked, the Friends of the Library organization’s annual fundraiser to support Kilgore Memorial Library.
Irene Duncan, president of Friends of the Library and co-coordinator of York Uncorked along with library director Deb Robinson, said ticket sales were very close to what they have been. Attendance, however, was off by perhaps 20 percent, which she attributes to other major activities in town Saturday night including the Yorkshire Playhouse’s production of ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ and the York General Auxiliary Gala with nearly 250 in attendance.
Still and all some $1,400 was raised for projects to benefit the library.
“A lot of people,” she said, “buy a ticket just to support the library” but aren’t able to attend. “There were a lot of activities going on in York, and that’s great,” she commented. “Everybody is excited to be out and living again.”
Upward to 70 people strolled around the library enjoying high-quality finger snacks made and donated by Friends members, while sipping samples of wine, liquor and beer served by seven alcohol venders. Duncan said Warren Thomas of Grand Central Foods lined up the array of vendors to share and showcase their products.
This was the fifth year for the popular one-night festival. Last year York Uncorked was done in by COVID and cancelled.
People’s Choice top vote getters were an especially smooth and luscious pecan praline whiskey with cream and, on the food side, folks raved most about pot stickers made by Bob Sautter.
Projects the Friends of the Library group has coming in the near future, said Duncan, include participation in the ‘1,000 Books by Kindergarten’ program and also to gift a Little Golden Book and library information to the families of all babies born in York and Henderson.
“We’re also trying to get our music garden up and going at the library,” she reported.
The unique feature will be arranged on a lawn outside the library and include a large flower-shaped gong, xylophone, similar objects perhaps and, of course, a mallet with which to whack them.
“We’ll try to get it going in April during the Week of the Young Child,” she said.