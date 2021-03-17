Fugitive with meth in underwear gets time served

YORK – A 22-year-old woman from Blackfoot, Idaho, has been sentenced to time served after being found with methamphetamine in her underwear and having warrants in her home state.

Ashley Morrison was a passenger in a vehicle that was in the wrong lanes, going the wrong way, on Highway 81 in York County.

On Jan. 1, at 1:12 a.m., a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was northbound on Highway 81, between Roads 5 and 6, when he saw a vehicle coming at him, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said in the affidavit filed with the court that the vehicle was coming directly at his patrol unit and he had to swerve into another lane to avoid a collision.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and the driver was identified as Scott Hofferber, 31, also of Idaho.

Morrison was the passenger and a records check indicated that she had three active arrest warrants with full extradition from Bingham County, Idaho. At that point, she was arrested.