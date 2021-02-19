From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Criminal mischief, $501-$1,499 – Aric Bryson, Utica, ordered to 24 months probation.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Read Billiker, York, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Christopher J. Ahmad, Anaheim, Calif., fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Lavan E. Dabney, York, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Tiffany D. Walton, York, fined $300. Also attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor, fined $100.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Tammy L. Rose, York, fined $100.
• Dog running at large, two counts – Melynda Kaye Williams, York, fined $50 on each count. Also harboring an unlicensed dog, two counts, fined $25 on each count.
Speeding
• Palga P. Palga, Omaha, fined $200.
• Victoria L. Davis, Lafayette, Ind., fined $75.
• Lenore M. Littlejohn, Troy, N.Y., fined $75.
• Jacqueline Roussan, Lincoln, fined $75.
• Luis E. Martinez Loera, Chicago, Ill., fined $75.
Traffic violations
• Careless driving – David P. Willitzer, San Diego, Calif., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $300.
• Disobeying stop lights – Gurjot Singh, Moreno Valley, Calif., fined $75.
• Improper stopping or parking – Demarcus J. Perkins, Indianapolis, Ind., fined $25.
• Disobeying traffic control device – Carol A. Layton, Las Vegas, Nevada, fined $25.