From the permanent record

• No valid registration – Sandra L. Chapin, York, fined $25.

• Failure to yield right-of-way – Cynthia L. Weber, York, dismissed.

County Court

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – Enrique Hernandez, York, sentenced to 140 days jail, given credit for 83 days already served.

• Third degree assault – Ronald J. Peeks, York, sentenced to one year in jail. Also violation of a harassment protection order, sentenced to 60 days jail with credit for 30 days already served.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Joseph T. Walton, York, fined $300.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Hal D. French, Aurora, Colo., fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, driver’s license revoked six months.

• Violation of a harassment protection order, two counts – Ronald Peeks, York, sentenced to 30 days jail on each count, to be served concurrently, with credit for one day already served.

• Obstructing government operations – Ronald J. Peeks, York, sentenced to nine months jail.