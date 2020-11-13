 Skip to main content
From the permanent record
From the permanent record

Traffic violations

• Overtaking/passing a stopped school bus while stop arms are extended – Jordan Blackburn, Bradshaw, fined $500.

• No operator’s license – Estela L. Chan, Red Cloud, fined $75.

• Commercial motor vehicle markings violation – Sam L. Miller, York, fined $100.

• Violation of load contents requirement – Oscar R. Rodriguez, Lincoln, fined $100.

• Commercial motor vehicle 12-hour rule violation – Bhupinder S. Virk, Fresno, Calif., fined $100.

• Reckless driving, first offense – Jahinna N. Contreras Pena, Grand Island, fined $350.

• Commercial motor vehicle load securement violation – Brandon M. Welch, Hildreth, fined $100.

• No valid registration – Jared M. Wiley, York, fined $25.

• Driving left of center – Matthew T. Jinright, Gresham, fined $25. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $50.

• No operator’s license – Erick W. Haider, Selfridge, N.D., fined $75.

• Careless driving – Heidi A. Cheek, York, fined $100.

• No valid registration – Samuel Tudor, Monument, Colo., fined $25. Also speeding, fined $125.

• No valid registration – Sandra L. Chapin, York, fined $25.

• Failure to yield right-of-way – Cynthia L. Weber, York, dismissed.

County Court

• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – Enrique Hernandez, York, sentenced to 140 days jail, given credit for 83 days already served.

• Third degree assault – Ronald J. Peeks, York, sentenced to one year in jail. Also violation of a harassment protection order, sentenced to 60 days jail with credit for 30 days already served.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Joseph T. Walton, York, fined $300.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Hal D. French, Aurora, Colo., fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, driver’s license revoked six months.

• Violation of a harassment protection order, two counts – Ronald Peeks, York, sentenced to 30 days jail on each count, to be served concurrently, with credit for one day already served.

• Obstructing government operations – Ronald J. Peeks, York, sentenced to nine months jail.

• Driving under the influence, .15+ or refusal with one prior conviction – Justin W. Brouillette, York, fined $1,000, sentenced to 90 days jail, given credit for 30 days already served, driver’s license revoked three years.

• Theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500 – Meryria N. Wiedeman, Waco, sentenced to six days jail, given credit for six days already served, ordered to pay $242 restitution.

• Third degree assault – Joshua C. Frankenburger, York, sentenced to seven months jail and ordered to pay $247 restitution.

• Delivery of a controlled substance – Howard Gerst Moore, Charleston, S.C., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court. Also possession of a controlled substance, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court. Also no drug tax stamp, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

Speeding

• Alana C. Lopp, Gretna, fined $200.

• Daniel J. Foster, Bakersfield, Calif., fined $125.

• Shiheng Jiang, La Puente, Calif., fined $200.

• Jenna A. Rickey, Bates City, Mo., fined $125.

• Ryan TP Braski, Minneapolis, Minn., fined $125.

• David N. Pham, Nacogdoches, Texas, fined $125.

• Malu C. Foley, Cedar Crest, N.M., fined $75.

