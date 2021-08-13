 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From the Permanent Record
0 comments

From the Permanent Record

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Permanent Record

Traffic violations

• No valid registration – Scott W. Schiley, Kearney, fined $25. Also overweight capacity plates, fined $425. Also commercial motor vehicle marking violation, fined $50. Also commercial motor vehicle lights missing, fined $25. Also commercial motor vehicle brake violation, fined $50.

• Illegal U-turn – Daron C. Paul, Atlanta, Ga., fined $25.

• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Myron A. Gocke, Waco, fined $100.

• No valid registration – Grant R. Quiring, York, fined $25. Also commercial motor vehicle lights violation, fined $25. Also commercial motor vehicle tire violation, fined $50.

• No valid registration – Juan F. Gomez Cardentey, Omaha, fined $25.

• No valid registration – Tabitha M. McCloud, LaVista, fined $25. Also unlawful/fictitious display of plates, fined $50. Also speeding, fined $125.

• Illegal U-turn – Jacquelyn E. Lemerond, Denver, Colo., fined $25.

• Careless driving – Jordan A. Huebert, Henderson, dismissed.

• No operator’s license – Clifford N. Rice, York, fined $75.

Speeding

• Hunter T. Sloan Solomon, Worcester, fined $75.

• Daniel J. Waensien, Aurora, Colo., fined $75.

• Matthew D. Milligan, Murrieta, Calif., fined $200.

• Sergiy Stepanchenko, Lynnwood, Wash., fined $75.

• Roger L. Bamesberger, Hampton, fined $75.

• Jack E. Franssen, Bradshaw, fined $125.

• Ryan D. Ronne, Exeter, fined $75.

• Travis D. Coleman, Frederick, Colo., fined $75.

• Reyan R. Williams, Kentland, Ind., fined $75.

• Jamie J. Bush, Scotch Plains, N.J., fined $200.

• Tracy D. Welliver, Choctaw, Okla., fined $125.

• Julia A. Kelly, York, fined $200.

County Court

• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Xavier Jilg, York, fined $100.

• Terroristic threats – Dalton Hardisty, Omaha, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Disturbing the peace – Sean K. Kibodeaux, York, ordered to six months probation.

• Second degree criminal trespassing – Jason B. Neville, McCool Junction, sentenced to two days jail and given credit for two days already served.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Erik R. Castro, York, fined $500, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, sentenced to 13 days jail, given credit for 13 days already served, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Jason B. Neville, McCool Junction, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, given credit for one day already served, driver’s license revoked six months.

• Violation of a harassment protection order – Jason B. Neville, McCool Junction, sentenced to 30 days jail.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Lance Schram, York, fined $300.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Contina L. Meredith, Omaha, fined $300.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Bryce Bond, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2021 York County Fair
Latest News

2021 York County Fair

Photos from the 2021 York County Fair -- to be updated daily as events occur! Take a look at all the 4-Hers, volunteers, events, winners, exhi…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News