From the Permanent Record

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Erik R. Castro, York, fined $500, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, sentenced to 13 days jail, given credit for 13 days already served, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Jason B. Neville, McCool Junction, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, given credit for one day already served, driver’s license revoked six months.

• Violation of a harassment protection order – Jason B. Neville, McCool Junction, sentenced to 30 days jail.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Lance Schram, York, fined $300.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Contina L. Meredith, Omaha, fined $300.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Bryce Bond, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.