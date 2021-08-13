From the Permanent Record

Traffic violations
• No valid registration – Scott W. Schiley, Kearney, fined $25. Also overweight capacity plates, fined $425. Also commercial motor vehicle marking violation, fined $50. Also commercial motor vehicle lights missing, fined $25. Also commercial motor vehicle brake violation, fined $50.
• Illegal U-turn – Daron C. Paul, Atlanta, Ga., fined $25.
• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Myron A. Gocke, Waco, fined $100.
• No valid registration – Grant R. Quiring, York, fined $25. Also commercial motor vehicle lights violation, fined $25. Also commercial motor vehicle tire violation, fined $50.
• No valid registration – Juan F. Gomez Cardentey, Omaha, fined $25.
• No valid registration – Tabitha M. McCloud, LaVista, fined $25. Also unlawful/fictitious display of plates, fined $50. Also speeding, fined $125.
• Illegal U-turn – Jacquelyn E. Lemerond, Denver, Colo., fined $25.
• Careless driving – Jordan A. Huebert, Henderson, dismissed.
• No operator’s license – Clifford N. Rice, York, fined $75.
Speeding
• Hunter T. Sloan Solomon, Worcester, fined $75.
• Daniel J. Waensien, Aurora, Colo., fined $75.
• Matthew D. Milligan, Murrieta, Calif., fined $200.
• Sergiy Stepanchenko, Lynnwood, Wash., fined $75.
• Roger L. Bamesberger, Hampton, fined $75.
• Jack E. Franssen, Bradshaw, fined $125.
• Ryan D. Ronne, Exeter, fined $75.
• Travis D. Coleman, Frederick, Colo., fined $75.
• Reyan R. Williams, Kentland, Ind., fined $75.
• Jamie J. Bush, Scotch Plains, N.J., fined $200.
• Tracy D. Welliver, Choctaw, Okla., fined $125.
• Julia A. Kelly, York, fined $200.
County Court
• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Xavier Jilg, York, fined $100.
• Terroristic threats – Dalton Hardisty, Omaha, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Disturbing the peace – Sean K. Kibodeaux, York, ordered to six months probation.
• Second degree criminal trespassing – Jason B. Neville, McCool Junction, sentenced to two days jail and given credit for two days already served.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Erik R. Castro, York, fined $500, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, sentenced to 13 days jail, given credit for 13 days already served, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Jason B. Neville, McCool Junction, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, given credit for one day already served, driver’s license revoked six months.
• Violation of a harassment protection order – Jason B. Neville, McCool Junction, sentenced to 30 days jail.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Lance Schram, York, fined $300.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Contina L. Meredith, Omaha, fined $300.
• Possession of a controlled substance – Bryce Bond, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.