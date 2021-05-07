From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – Thomas Giles, York, sentenced to 23 days jail, given credit for 19 days already served. Also failure to appear when on bail, sentenced to 48 hours jail to be served consecutively.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Donald Polcyn Jr., Utica, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Waylon W. Kramer, Kearney, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.
• Violation of a permit-holder restriction – Zachary F. Colhour, Lincoln, fined $150.
• Theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500 – Donald A. Leech, Stromsburg, fined $100.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Nicole R. Farr, Red Cloud, fined $500, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Crystal A. Hankel, York, fined $200.
• Second degree criminal trespassing – Tina M. Asti, York, fined $200.
Speeding
• Kaitlyn D. Spangler, Kearney, fined $75.
• Gabrielle A. Schwanebeck, North Bend, fined $75.
• Sharon R. Dolezal, York, fined $125.
Traffic violations
• Use of a handheld mobile device while operating a commercial motor vehicle – Temur R. Aliyev, North Ridgevill, Ohio, fined $200. Also driving on the shoulder of a highway, fined $25.
• No valid registration – Justin Holtzen, York, fined $25.
• Careless driving – Hunter C. Clark, Stromsburg, fined $100.