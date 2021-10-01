From the Permanent Record

• No operator’s license – Percy Gott, Winn Pot, Manitoba, Canada, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $25.

• No valid registration – Elizabeth Higgins, Gladewater, Texas, fined $25.

County Court

• Leaving the scene of an accident, failure to furnish information – Austin D. Seachord, York, fined $200. Also disobeying stop lights, fined $75.

• Second degree trespassing/defying order – Shawn R. Oldenburg, York, fined $35.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Carson B. Miller, York, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

• Possession of a controlled substance – David Lee Meador, Caddo, Okla., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Nathan I. Edelman, York, fined $100. Also failure to appear or comply, sentenced to one day jail and given credit for one day already served.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Michael Harms, Fremont, fined $100.