From the Permanent Record

Speeding
• Vicente R. Perez, Houston, Texas, fined $200.
• Winston L. Johnson, Lilburn, Ga., fined $125.
• Donna Khatib, Burr Ridge, Ill., fined $200.
• Lynn M. Jurgensmeier, York, fined $125.
• Lane M. Stevens, Polk, fined $125.
• Chad A. Ekeler, York, fined $75.
• Austin M. Briscoe, O’Neill, fined $75.
• Yorvin J. Ramirez, Baytown, Texas, fined $75.
• Michael A. Winans, Fenton, Mo., fined $125.
• Luis F. Lopez, Altadena, Calif., fined $75.
• Connie D. Eisley, Lincoln, fined $75.
• Robert J. Shenkman, New York, N.Y., fined $200.
• Charlotte A. Ward, Omaha, fined $75.
• Austin M. Sokolovsky, Grand Island, fined $25.
• Nicholas Boanca, Sioux Falls, S.D., fined $25.
• Makenna L. Kohler, Beloit, Kan., fined $75.
• Carmen L. Huber, Sutton, fined $75.
• Linda M. Hahn, Sutton, fined $75.
• Carlos R. Pellegrini Avila, Grand Island, fined $75.
• Tamara M. Bonds, Las Vegas, Nev., fined $75.
Traffic violations
• Improper stopping or parking – Heriberto Car Villazon, Avon Park, Fla., fined $25.
• Improper stopping or parking – Sallie F. Randleman, Jonesville, N.C., fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Jonathan S. Seagrass, Omaha, fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Jodi E. Wright, Franklin, Penn., fined $25.
• No valid registration – Joshua L. Ginn, Bradshaw, fined $25. Also no proof of insurance, fined $150. Also failure to yield right-of-way, fined $100.
• Passing a stopped school bus – Spencer R. Miller, York, fined $500.
• Driving on shoulder of highway – Stephany P. Meza, Henderson, fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Karina Reyes, York, fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Oscar L. Patterson, Turrell, Ark., fined $25. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25.
• Failure to signal turn – Holly R. Howell, Geneva, fined $25. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Percy Gott, Winn Pot, Manitoba, Canada, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $25.
• No valid registration – Elizabeth Higgins, Gladewater, Texas, fined $25.
County Court
• Leaving the scene of an accident, failure to furnish information – Austin D. Seachord, York, fined $200. Also disobeying stop lights, fined $75.
• Second degree trespassing/defying order – Shawn R. Oldenburg, York, fined $35.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Carson B. Miller, York, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Possession of a controlled substance – David Lee Meador, Caddo, Okla., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Nathan I. Edelman, York, fined $100. Also failure to appear or comply, sentenced to one day jail and given credit for one day already served.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Michael Harms, Fremont, fined $100.