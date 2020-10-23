 Skip to main content
From the permanent record
From the permanent record

Permanent record stock

County Court

• Fugitive from justice – David B. Fletcher, Milwaukee, Wis., preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• No federal or state waterfowl license – Jakob L. Phillips, Seward, fined $50.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Julius I. Lau, Lincoln, sentenced to five days jail, driver’s license revoked one year.

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Shayla K. Johnson, Newman Grove, sentenced to 30 days jail, given credit for eight days already served, ordered to 12 months probation.

• Contributing the delinquency of a child – Jane A. Myer, York, fined $300, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to six months probation.

Speeding

• Marcus A. Cave, Weeping Water, fined $125.

• Jack E. Decker, Elyria, fined $200.

• Josette K. Graff, Murray, Utah, fined $75.

• Anthony Y. Hawkins, Indianapolis, Ind., fined $125.

Traffic violations

• Driving a commercial motor vehicle without obtaining a CDL – James A. Hergott, Belvidere, fined $100.

• Driving on the shoulder of a highway – Kelby B. Pierce, Hastings, fined $25.

• No valid registration – Alfred Martinez Fuentes, Grand Island, fined $25. Also violation of a stop or yield sign, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $125.

• Reckless driving, first offense – Cole B. Kellogg, Council Bluffs, Iowa, fined $500.

