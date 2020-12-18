From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Elena B. Dahlke, Omaha, fined $500.

• Theft by receiving stolen property, $501-$1,499 – James A. Lyon, York, sentenced to 115 days jail, given credit for 115 days already served. Also theft by receiving stolen property, $501-$1,499, a separate count, sentenced to 23 days jail and given credit for 23 days already served.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Cody Rempel, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• No federal or state waterfowl license – Dakota C. Smith, Greeley, Colo., fined $50.

• No federal or state waterfowl license – Mallory Q. Irey, Greeley, Colo., fined $50.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Amanda S. Bell, Lincoln, fined $300. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $100.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Brandon M. Young, Omaha, fined $100.

• Health violation – Michael Mendez, York, fined $100.

• Attempt of a Class 2 misdemeanor – Craig J. Cunningham, Fairmont, fined $200 and ordered to pay $178.50 restitution.