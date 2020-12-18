 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From the Permanent Record
0 comments

From the Permanent Record

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Permanent record stock

County Court

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Elena B. Dahlke, Omaha, fined $500.

• Theft by receiving stolen property, $501-$1,499 – James A. Lyon, York, sentenced to 115 days jail, given credit for 115 days already served. Also theft by receiving stolen property, $501-$1,499, a separate count, sentenced to 23 days jail and given credit for 23 days already served.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Cody Rempel, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• No federal or state waterfowl license – Dakota C. Smith, Greeley, Colo., fined $50.

• No federal or state waterfowl license – Mallory Q. Irey, Greeley, Colo., fined $50.

• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Amanda S. Bell, Lincoln, fined $300. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $100.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Brandon M. Young, Omaha, fined $100.

• Health violation – Michael Mendez, York, fined $100.

• Attempt of a Class 2 misdemeanor – Craig J. Cunningham, Fairmont, fined $200 and ordered to pay $178.50 restitution.

Speeding

• Max S. Carmer, Redlands, Calif., fined $200.

• Fernando E. Gonzalez, Grand Island, fined $75.

• Scottie L. Reynolds, Boelus, fined $200.

• Jaime Gonzalez, Jr., Dodge City, Kan., fined $125.

• Howard H. Seth, Millcreek, Utah, fined $75.

• Yordani Camejo Torres, Grand Island, fined $125.

• Adolfo Franco, Chicago, Ill., fined $75.

• Tayor D. Doremus, Polk, fined $125.

• Sydney A. Barta, Valley, fined $125.

Traffic violations

• Reckless driving, first offense – Martin Luther, Denver, Colo., fined $300.

• No operator’s license – Kyle D. Croom, Chicago, Ill., fined $100. Also possession of one once or less of marijuana, fined $300. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $100.

• Careless driving – Carmen J. Buoy, Norfolk, fined $100.

• No valid registration – Raul Grimm, Benedict, dismissed.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News