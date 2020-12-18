From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Elena B. Dahlke, Omaha, fined $500.
• Theft by receiving stolen property, $501-$1,499 – James A. Lyon, York, sentenced to 115 days jail, given credit for 115 days already served. Also theft by receiving stolen property, $501-$1,499, a separate count, sentenced to 23 days jail and given credit for 23 days already served.
• Possession of a controlled substance – Cody Rempel, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• No federal or state waterfowl license – Dakota C. Smith, Greeley, Colo., fined $50.
• No federal or state waterfowl license – Mallory Q. Irey, Greeley, Colo., fined $50.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Amanda S. Bell, Lincoln, fined $300. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $100.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Brandon M. Young, Omaha, fined $100.
• Health violation – Michael Mendez, York, fined $100.
• Attempt of a Class 2 misdemeanor – Craig J. Cunningham, Fairmont, fined $200 and ordered to pay $178.50 restitution.
Speeding
• Max S. Carmer, Redlands, Calif., fined $200.
• Fernando E. Gonzalez, Grand Island, fined $75.
• Scottie L. Reynolds, Boelus, fined $200.
• Jaime Gonzalez, Jr., Dodge City, Kan., fined $125.
• Howard H. Seth, Millcreek, Utah, fined $75.
• Yordani Camejo Torres, Grand Island, fined $125.
• Adolfo Franco, Chicago, Ill., fined $75.
• Tayor D. Doremus, Polk, fined $125.
• Sydney A. Barta, Valley, fined $125.
Traffic violations
• Reckless driving, first offense – Martin Luther, Denver, Colo., fined $300.
• No operator’s license – Kyle D. Croom, Chicago, Ill., fined $100. Also possession of one once or less of marijuana, fined $300. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $100.
• Careless driving – Carmen J. Buoy, Norfolk, fined $100.
• No valid registration – Raul Grimm, Benedict, dismissed.
