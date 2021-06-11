From the Permanent Record

County Court

• Littering – Theadore E. Beck, Gresham, fined $100.

• Dog running at large – Kimberly Scott, Benedict, fined $25.

• Possession of an open alcohol container – Carl L. Kosek, III, Omaha, fined $50.

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Stephanie Zamora, York, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to 18 months probation.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – William Dowty, York, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Curtis X. Dubray, Albion, fined $100.

• Leaving the scene of an accident/failure to furnish information – Marcus D. Moreno, Bayard, sentenced to 10 days jail. Also two counts of failure to appear when on bail, sentenced to two days jail on each count.

• Driving under the influence, first offense – Chloe S. Climenhaga, Boulder, Colo., fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, driver’s license revoked six months.

• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Amanda L. Rivera, Waco, fined $100.