From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Littering – Theadore E. Beck, Gresham, fined $100.
• Dog running at large – Kimberly Scott, Benedict, fined $25.
• Possession of an open alcohol container – Carl L. Kosek, III, Omaha, fined $50.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Stephanie Zamora, York, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to 18 months probation.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – William Dowty, York, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Curtis X. Dubray, Albion, fined $100.
• Leaving the scene of an accident/failure to furnish information – Marcus D. Moreno, Bayard, sentenced to 10 days jail. Also two counts of failure to appear when on bail, sentenced to two days jail on each count.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Chloe S. Climenhaga, Boulder, Colo., fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, driver’s license revoked six months.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Amanda L. Rivera, Waco, fined $100.
• Attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor – Brett M. Muench, Platteville, Wis., sentenced to 13 days jail, given credit for 13 days already served.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500, second offense – Sarahelizabeth Swanson, Fairmont, fined $200, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to 12 months probation.
Traffic violations
• No valid registration – Janelle J. Fuehrer, Grafton, fined $25.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Kevin Lyon, York, fined $75.
• No operator’s license – Carlos C. Hernandez, Lincoln, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $150.
• No operator’s license – Joshua D. Wolfrum, Oakley, Kan., fined $75.
• No valid registration – Rebeca L. Walker, Clover, S.C., fined $25. Also no proof of ownership, fined $50. Also no proof of insurance, fined $100.
• No valid registration – Jacob C. Johnson, York, fined $25.
• No valid registration – Rebecca L. Walker, York, fined $25.
• Careless driving – Vladimir V. Solkan, Lincoln, fined $100. Also operator’s license, fined $75.
• Improper stopping or parking – Reece J. Bailey, St. Ignatius, Mont., fined $25.
• Disobeying stop lights – Paul D. Sloan, York, fined $75.
• Reckless driving, first offense – Jesse J. Hartshorn, Utica, fined $300.
• Careless driving – Johnathon L. Johnson, York, fined $100.
Speeding
• Cory R. Toby, Fort Collins, Colo., fined $125.
• Carlos Perez Pizano, Rock Island, Ill., fined $125.
• Peter A. Towers, Manchester, N.H., fined $75.
• Rodrigo Rodriguez Herrera, Lexington, fined $200.
• Joseph R. Carey, Hastings, fined $25.
• Florencio Gomez Casas, Des Plaines, Ill., fined $75.
• Bryce T. Allen, Bradshaw, fined $75.
• Colton W. Rhodes, York, fined $25.
• Matthew A. Horn, Norwalk, Conn., fined $200.
• Angel Santiago, Milwaukee, Wis., fined $200.
• Bessie A. Timmerman, Ord, fined $125.
• Lukus J. Monnier, York, fined $125.