From the Permanent Record

County Court
• Violation of a protection order – Thomas Giles, Geneva, sentenced to 120 days jail, given credit for 77 days already served. Also fugitive from justice, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Trent N. Patchin, Gresham, ordered to 18 months probation.
• Possession of a controlled substance – Ruben Avila, Grand Island, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Procuring/selling alcohol to a minor – Jason A. Whitt, Jr., Central City, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours jail, ordered to 12 months probation.
Traffic violations
• No operator’s license – Erik Giron, St. Paul, Minn., fined $75. Also speeding, fined $125.
• Following too close – Ranjeet Singh, Sacramento, Calif., fined $50.
• No valid registration – Kira M. Sanders, York, fined $25.
• Expired in-transit decal – Jacdyn D. Herrick, North Platte, fined $50.
• Careless driving – Antonio L. Vega, Chicago, Ill., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300. Also possession of an open alcohol container, fined $50.
• No valid registration – Joshua D. Habben, Omaha, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $25. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25.
• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Catherine M. Leak, Omaha, fined $100.
• Disobeying stop lights – Ian M. Meek, Montrose, Colo., fined $75.
• Illegal U-turn – David A. Stoughton, Fairview Park, Ohio, fined $25.
• Careless driving – Miguel A. Deollos, Loveland, Colo., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.
• No registration in vehicle – Aaron Houck, York, fined $25.
• Careless driving – Caleb M. Nebe, Geneva, fined $100.
• Reckless driving, first offense – Brandon W. Wirtz, Grand Island, fined $500.
• Reckless driving, first offense – Trent N. Patchin, Gresham, ordered to 18 months probation.
• No operator’s license – Anthony S. Wireman, York, fined $75.
Speeding
• Facundo J. De Fraia, Edmonds, Wash., fined $200.
• Chester J. Osiecki, Cape Coral, Fla., fined $75.
• Angel G. Rodriguez, Phoenix, Ariz., fined $25.