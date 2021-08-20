 Skip to main content
From the Permanent Record
County Court

• Violation of a protection order – Thomas Giles, Geneva, sentenced to 120 days jail, given credit for 77 days already served. Also fugitive from justice, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Trent N. Patchin, Gresham, ordered to 18 months probation.

• Possession of a controlled substance – Ruben Avila, Grand Island, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.

• Procuring/selling alcohol to a minor – Jason A. Whitt, Jr., Central City, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours jail, ordered to 12 months probation.

Traffic violations

• No operator’s license – Erik Giron, St. Paul, Minn., fined $75. Also speeding, fined $125.

• Following too close – Ranjeet Singh, Sacramento, Calif., fined $50.

• No valid registration – Kira M. Sanders, York, fined $25.

• Expired in-transit decal – Jacdyn D. Herrick, North Platte, fined $50.

• Careless driving – Antonio L. Vega, Chicago, Ill., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200. Also possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, fined $300. Also possession of an open alcohol container, fined $50.

• No valid registration – Joshua D. Habben, Omaha, fined $25. Also speeding, fined $25. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25.

• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Catherine M. Leak, Omaha, fined $100.

• Disobeying stop lights – Ian M. Meek, Montrose, Colo., fined $75.

• Illegal U-turn – David A. Stoughton, Fairview Park, Ohio, fined $25.

• Careless driving – Miguel A. Deollos, Loveland, Colo., fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.

• No registration in vehicle – Aaron Houck, York, fined $25.

• Careless driving – Caleb M. Nebe, Geneva, fined $100.

• Reckless driving, first offense – Brandon W. Wirtz, Grand Island, fined $500.

• Reckless driving, first offense – Trent N. Patchin, Gresham, ordered to 18 months probation.

• No operator’s license – Anthony S. Wireman, York, fined $75.

Speeding

• Facundo J. De Fraia, Edmonds, Wash., fined $200.

• Chester J. Osiecki, Cape Coral, Fla., fined $75.

• Angel G. Rodriguez, Phoenix, Ariz., fined $25.

• Carson K. Arpan, Elkhorn, fined $25.

• Jose J. Mosqueda, Grand Island, fined $75.

• Yagoub Kuku, Lincoln, fined $200.

• Cynthia L. Andreason, Milligan, fined $125.

• Jasmine KY Cooper, Pomona, Calif., fined $200.

