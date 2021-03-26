From the Permanent Record

County Court
- Fugitive from justice – Annilee Krystal Genty, Nebraska Correctional Center for Women, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
- Domestic assault – Tanner Sheets, York, ordered to 12 months probation.
- Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Anthony Gomez Hernandez, Tampa, Fla., fined $100.
- Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Conway Covert, Gresham, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
- Driving under the influence, first offense – Alvaro M. Lopez Chojolan, Grand Island, fined $500, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
- Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Tina M. Asti, York, fined $100.
- Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Christa R. Noleaf, York, fined $100 and driver’s license revoked six months.
- Fugitive from justice, two counts – Bradley Shae Eaton, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
- Driving under the influence, first offense – Renee Ryan, Lincoln, fined $500, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days. Also refusal to submit to test, first offense, fined $500 and ordered to 12 months probation.
- Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Joshua R. Harnett, Hebron, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
- Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – John D. Rimpley, York, fined $100. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $100.
- No drug tax stamp – Riley Jacobson, Des Moines, Iowa, ordered to pay $1,000 restitution. Also possession of more than one ounce and less than a pound of marijuana, fined $300.
- Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Jeremiah T. Larson, York, fined $100.
Speeding
- Cade A. Drummond, Lincoln, fined $75.
- Frank P. Andriano, Omaha, fined $75.
- Anthony D. Parks, Kearney, fined $200.
- Consuelo Sanchez, York, fined $200.
- Carly M. Clark, Lincoln, fined $125.
- Gerardo Alvarez Segura, Lexington, fined $75.
- Marcus E. Williams, York, fined $75. Also failure to use seat belt, fined $25.
- Aaron T. Suhr, Waukee, Iowa, fined $125.
- Maruf M. Khamidov, San Francisco, Calif., fined $200.
- Jenna Wullenwaber, McCool Junction, fined $75.
Traffic violations
- Violation of a stop or yield sign – Rylan L. McConnell, York, fined $75.
- No operator’s license – Shae R. Unruh, Sutherland, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $25.
- Careless driving – Brittany J. Stearns, York, fined $100.
- Driving too fast for conditions – Jose Flores, York, fined $100. Also careless driving, fined $100.
- Violation of a stop or yield sign – Johnny D. Rimpley, York, fined $ 75.
- No operator’s license – Jose Siguencia-Benavides, Bridgeport, Conn., fined $75.
- Failure to stay in lane – Hugo H. Ibarra Cruz, Oklahoma City, Okla., fined $25. Also no operator’s license, fined $75.
- Careless driving – Erin K. Hale, Hastings, fined $100. Also driving left of center, fined $25.
- No valid registration – Becky J. Long, York, fined $25.